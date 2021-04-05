Crash Dive 2 is a tactical submarine combat game by Panic Ensues that has finally released for both iOS and Android.

The game is about taking command of a submarine and destroying the enemies ships and camps. It promises easy to use mechanics takes that provide the player with plenty of fun arcade action moments.

In Crash Dive 2, you can take either a stealthy or offensive approach, letting you choose between an aggressive or strategic stance with your submarine warfare. After you are all set with the playstyle you want, you'll be able to customise and select the tools you'll need for battle.

Extra features like the day/night cycle, weather conditions add extra punch to the game. The latter hugely affects the usage of weapons. This allows you to experience a real battle between a fleet of submarines right on your mobile devices.

Remember, as the head of the submarine you need to look after your crew members after a long day of intense combat. Similarly, the submarine also needs attention as it gets damaged during the war, so you'll need to carry out constant repairs to ensure everything is running smoothly.

Take part in the extensive campaign mode for some more intensive battle experiences and upgrade your submarine to enhance the systems included in it. Travel to the randomly-generated maps and real-world location which includes the Solomon Islands, Philippines and Sea of Japan among others.

If you like tweaking and modding the existing game files, then you can surely go ahead and do so, as the developers have allowed for unlimited modifications for a better gameplay experience.

Crash Dive 2 is now available on Google Play and App Store. It is a premium title that costs $9.99.