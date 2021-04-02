April is a very important time when it comes to business of almost any sort. For most companies, it is the start of the first quarter of the new financial year, and this makes it a fantastic time for them to reveal new products. Clash of Clans creators, Supercell, have really pulled out the stops this time, however, by revealing three new titles for their ever-expanding Clash universe. Amongst the reveals, there were two titles from nascent studio Supercell Shanghai: Clash Mini and Clash Heroes, but it's the latter that we're going to talk about right now.

If you want to find out about all three of the titles that were announced then you can read about it in our news story from earlier today, which covered the announcement of all three new Clash games. But, if you want to find out more about the third announcement, the action RPG, then we'll break it down for you below.

What is Clash Heroes?

Clash Heroes sets players off on an action-packed adventure through the Clash of Clans universe. Players take on the role of one of the series' better-known characters (we've seen skeleton, archer and barbarian so far) and wade their way through droves of enemies as they attempt to clear their way through the games' extensive campaign. Fans of Diablo, Path of Exile or Wayward Souls will feel at home here, it's all about keeping moving and keeping fighting as you push back against tons of enemies.

Based on the early gameplay footage we've seen, it looks fairly too simple to control. There's a virtual joystick on the left-hand side of the screen to handle movement and two buttons on the right for basic attacks and each character's special ability. It's still very early in development, however, so this could all change as work on Clash Heroes progresses.

The abilities will naturally differ between each of the heroes. For instance, the barbarian will charge forward, sending anyone unfortunate enough to be in their way flying across the map, or potentially off a cliff. Archer meanwhile, will unleash a powerful frost attack that will freeze the enemy in place, allowing them to whittle down their health unopposed.

Players won't have to tackle these enemies and bosses alone either. We also learned from the brief gameplay footage that players can team up with their friends to tackle each of the levels in multiplayer, making use of the various abilities each of the heroes possesses.

What is the Clash Heroes release date?

At the time of writing, Supercell hasn't announced a release date for Clash Heroes just yet. The game is still very early on in development, as the developers were very keen to point out in the video above. However, in the post announcing Clash Heroes, Supercell pointed out that they are very interested in hearing player feedback throughout the development process.

As such it's likely that we can expect a beta for the game sometime this year. If you're interested in taking part, you can sign up to be notified of betas and the regions they'll be taking place in over on the Clash website. Here you'll also be able to follow the game's official Twitter account to stay up to date with the latest news regarding the game.