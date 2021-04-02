Today Apple Arcade has launched its biggest expansion since the subscription service first launched in September 2019. 30 games have now been added to the roster and fit into one of two new categories, Timeless Classics or App Store Greats, which join Arcade Originals, the only previous category on the service. This brings the total number of games to over 180.

Timeless Classics has been described by Apple as including “universally loved, quintessential genres”. This includes games such as Good Sudoku, Chess – Play & Learn and Backgammon. App Store Greats, meanwhile, refers to award-winning games from the App Store that can be enjoyed without any in-app purchases or ads. This includes the likes of Threes, Mini Metro and Fruit Ninja Classic.

A full list of games arriving on the service today and links to their App Store page can be seen below:

Games with a plus symbol next to the name indicate they are older titles that have been made available through Apple Arcade rather than originally being created for it. In the future, we can also expect to see Leo's Fortune+ arrive on the service alongside two new games, Legends of Kingdom Rush and Frenzic: Overtime.

The above games are available now over on Apple Arcade or will be soon. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.