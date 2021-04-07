MLB Tap Sports Baseball 21 is one of the most popular baseball games out there. And with baseball returning to action in the real world, you can definitely see more folks firing up the game to play with their favourite Major League teams. If you're new to the MLB Tap experience, it's essentially a fantasy baseball game.

Using real MLB pros, you can build your team of stars to use in-game. So, if you wanted to see a superstar player in your favourite team's uniform, here's your chance. Think of it like MLB The Show's Diamond Dynasty mode or NBA 2K's MyTEAM mode.

You earn virtual player cards that are added to your team. The more you play, the more cards you can earn to build that all-star roster. If you're new to MLB Tap Sports, we'll give you a few pointers to get you going out on the virtual baseball diamond.