Netmarble’s popular mobile action role-playing game King of Fighters AllStars and the popular anime The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgement of Fury bring you a unique collaboration that starts runs from today until April 20th.

The collaboration will introduce several characters from the anime. This will include Meliodas, Elizabeth, Ban, Merlin, King, Diane, Tavern Master Meliodas and Dancer Elizabeth are coming soon. These key characters will be available in-game as collectable Fighters and players can collect them until the collaboration ends.

Also, logging into the game will give you a free chance to claim Tavern Master Meliodas and Elizabeth after completing a special event. There’s also a lot more to enjoy, so let's take a look:

The Seven Deadly Sins Collab Special! Knighthood Check-In Board : Successfully login on time during the collaboration period to get level up items such as Souls, Memories, EXP Potions, and Cores and permanent Tavern Master Meliodas.

: Successfully login on time during the collaboration period to get level up items such as Souls, Memories, EXP Potions, and Cores and permanent Tavern Master Meliodas. Strengthen Elizabeth : Clear special missions and collect Elizabeth along with level up materials which include Memories, Seven Deadly Sins Imprint Stone Box, Enhancement Hammers, Souls, Gold, EXP Drinks, and lots more.

: Clear special missions and collect Elizabeth along with level up materials which include Memories, Seven Deadly Sins Imprint Stone Box, Enhancement Hammers, Souls, Gold, EXP Drinks, and lots more. Limited Time Dungeons : Take part in these time-bound dungeons where special rewards are up for grabs.

: Take part in these time-bound dungeons where special rewards are up for grabs. Rush Dungeon : The Sin Hidden in KOF– Claim The Seven Deadly Sins-themed Affinity items while playing as the main hero of the anime and defeating evil monsters.

: The Sin Hidden in KOF– Claim The Seven Deadly Sins-themed Affinity items while playing as the main hero of the anime and defeating evil monsters. Advent Dungeon : The Fox Sin of Greed, Ban– Complete the stage with all levels to earn coins that can be exchanged with The Seven Deadly Sins Imprint Stones.

: The Fox Sin of Greed, Ban– Complete the stage with all levels to earn coins that can be exchanged with The Seven Deadly Sins Imprint Stones. Team Relay Dungeon : The Grizzly Sin of Sloth King– Receive additional effects if the player uses the key characters from the anime.

: The Grizzly Sin of Sloth King– Receive additional effects if the player uses the key characters from the anime. Mini-Dungeon: Captain Hawk: Get rid of Hawk’s left-overs by using any character and entitle yourself with small rewards.

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

