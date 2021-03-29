Sony will be closing down the digital storefronts for the PSP, PS Vita and PS3 later this year, as per an announcement made on the PlayStation website.

This was initially rumoured following a report published by TheGamer, but it has now been confirmed by Sony that all PS3 and PSP digital purchases will be closed from 2nd July whereas the PS Vita store will shut down on 27th August.

This means that after those dates, you won’t be able to buy any digital content from these stores, including games, downloadable content, and videos, including in-game purchases such as microtransactions.

You also won’t be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers on these devices, though they can still be used to purchase PS4 and PS5 content on their respective stores.

As for things you can still do, you will still be able to re-download and play any digital games, DLC and video content you’ve already purchased, including content received from PlayStation Plus, as long as you remain subscribed to the service. You will also still be able to redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers.

The official details of this closure can be read here, and includes a lengthy FAQ for what to expect from PSN in the following months.

So now that it’s official, if there are any digital games you want to get for the PSP, PS Vita or PS3, now’s the time to do it. When those stores close, you’ll have to contend with physical prices, which will skyrocket as time goes on.

Sony has not attempted another handheld since the Vita, but with the success of the Nintendo Switch as well as the booming mobile market, it seems there is still room for another PlayStation handheld in the future. What could it be called, the PSP 2? The Vitae?