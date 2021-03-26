Com2uS’s Summoners War: Lost Centuria will be globally releasing on the 29th of April. The game is the latest addition to the Summoners War franchise, bringing brand new stories and content.

Players who have already entered the universe of the Summoners War series, are likely to find the gameplay very familiar. Although the game will introduce a new battle system and a lot more new content.

In the newly introduced system, the game will now focus mainly on smart team composition as the game wants a fair matchmaking system along with gameplay based around stellar timing and strategy.

With this unique battle system, the game will allow you to select eight powerful monsters with varying amounts of mana consumption. Choose your cards judiciously to achieve victory against your enemy. Choose from 12 different Rune sets and 3 types of Skill Stones to form a balanced combination.

Form a squad and create allies all over the world and help each other upgrade monsters by sharing the cards. You can also collect a legendary monster through battle rewards through grinding.

Always opt for a balanced deck before heading to war. The mana consumption of the monster is not a big deal if you are well prepared with a new strategy. On the other hand, each monster has its own use on the battlefield, make sure to adjust your team composition.

Witness the all-new battle and gameplay systems only in this new instalment. The game looks quite promising by looking at the publisher’s statement and the game’s graphics and storyline. Watch, the trailer of the upcoming game above and get an overall idea about it before its release.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria is available now to pre-register on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.