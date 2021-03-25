Niantic is all set to pour in a series of events along with huge rewards in the upcoming month. The game has been hosting many events for the past few months, and each event had a theme and a lot of bonuses up for grabs.

Details of the event

From the first week of April, players will have time to claim the Super Rocket Radar from the Timed Research event that will allow them to rescue Shadow Zapdos from the hands of Giovanni.

April Research Event

If you have taken part in the previous research events, then this one is also the same as before. You’ll encounter male Frillish in Research Breakthrough encounters. The event will run from Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Featured Pokémon in five-star raids and Mega Raids

The in-game events are incomplete without five-star and Mega Raids. In April, get ready to go on the hunt for some exclusive Pokémon.

The following are the timelines for the Legendary Pokémon to appear in five-star raids throughout April.

Therian Forme Tornadus - Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time till Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Therian Forme Landorus - Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time till Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Incarnate Forme Thundurus, and Incarnate Forme Landorus - Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Tornadus, Thundurus, or Landorus!

Trainers, get ready for a month of exciting events, Pokémon appearances, and bonuses! Learn more here: https://t.co/lGBiUbeWyv pic.twitter.com/tO2J1HivQr — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 24, 2021

Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow - until Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A Mega evolved Pokemon will appear on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m during the raid and will be available till the end of April.

Mega Gengar and Mega Manectric - Monday, April 5, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Venusaur and Mega Abomasnow will appear from Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time till the end of the event.

The following Mega-Evolved Pokémon will appear in Mega Raids.

Raid Hour event is introduced every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Only five-star raid pokemon will be available during the event and will reward extra XP too.

Pokémon Spotlight Hours

Every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place and each of these hours will spotlight a different Pokémon and special bonus!

Tuesday, April 6, 2021: Buneary will be in the spotlight, earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021: Mankey will be in the spotlight, earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Grimer will be in the spotlight, earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Finneon will be in the spotlight, earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

April Community Day featuring Snivy

Tune in on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time to take part in a Community Day event featuring Snivy. Get a chance to evolve Servine (the evolution of Snivy) during the event or up to two hours afterwards to get a Serperior that knows the move Frenzy Plant.

Upcoming new events

Team GO Rocket Timed Research: From Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Complete the event to get a Super Rocket Radar, which you can use to battle Giovanni!

Spring into Spring: From Sunday, April 4, 2021, to Thursday, April 8, 2021, take part in the spring-themed event. Chansey, Blissey, and Happiny will be featured in it.

Rivals’ Week: From Tuesday, April 13, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021, rival Pokemon will make their debut.

Sustainability Week: From Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to Sunday, April 25, 2021, Grimer, Trubbish, and more will appear more often in the wild.

Friendship Day: On Saturday, April 24, 2021, celebrate friendship with pokemon and other trainers

Weekly free bundles

The event will not be ending with new Pokemon and raids but also with gifts. Get a chance to grab a free one-time bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items every Monday that will be available in the shop.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 228 other Pokemon GO news stories!