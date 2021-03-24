Day Repeat Day is a tile-matching game developed by indie developer Kimmo. The game is just like any other match-3 game, but the dev has made it in their own way by gathering inspirations and experiences from the life of an average working person.

The game starts with an interesting story paired up with matching the lookalike tiles. Each level or chapter has some story behind it that portrays different tales of people from every walk of life. It describes their issues and struggles in day to day life.

That’s the uniqueness of the game, the dev has mentioned. Beyond that, the game is like every ordinary tile-matching game but Day Repeat Day looks to blend stories and matching the tiles.

Along with stories the game also puts some random mysteries for you to unravel. As you progress through the game, you will likely find some mysterious facts included in every story you hear. At some point, you will find yourself immersed in a mixture of puzzles, stories and mysteries.

So my new game Day Repeat Day is practically finished, and will be released in three weeks (14th of April) on Steam and iOS. It's an interactive story and a match-3 game that takes you through the life of an average working person. (thread 1/n) #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/pLUryoe7pg — Kimmo Lahtinen (@gimblll) March 24, 2021

In addition, the game guarantees an interactive story background to keep you engaged. If you’re a working person then you can perfectly relate the struggles, duties that the game looks to reflect on each level.

Featuring beautiful and minimal graphics the game is perfect for all tile-matching genre lovers. If you’re into such games but have been looking for a new entry into the genre, then, Day Repeat Day might be the game for you.

Day Repeat Day is now available on the App Store to pre-order. The game is expected to release on 14th April. It is a premium title that costs $4.99.