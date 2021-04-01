I really enjoy cooking, and so I enjoy cooking games on Android as well! Games that involve food - something we all can relate to - and the ones that allow you to explore new dishes or create something, or even just manage a place where you cook food - I love them all.

I’ve played so many different types of cooking games on Android - from Diner Dash style simulations to rhythm-based games to others that are just about taking pictures of food - this list has it all. If you like food and have always wanted to play with your food, there is a chance to do so through these games!

Whether you want to play management games full of food or just want to see some different dishes in various games, I am sure that you will enjoy at least a few games on this list. And, there aren’t any famous chef match-3 games here, either.