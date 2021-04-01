Cooking on Android to relax while cooking in real life?
1/10
I really enjoy cooking, and so I enjoy cooking games on Android as well! Games that involve food - something we all can relate to - and the ones that allow you to explore new dishes or create something, or even just manage a place where you cook food - I love them all.
I’ve played so many different types of cooking games on Android - from Diner Dash style simulations to rhythm-based games to others that are just about taking pictures of food - this list has it all. If you like food and have always wanted to play with your food, there is a chance to do so through these games!
Whether you want to play management games full of food or just want to see some different dishes in various games, I am sure that you will enjoy at least a few games on this list. And, there aren’t any famous chef match-3 games here, either.
We are going to start this list off with a pretty classic cooking game for Android. Cooking Craze has you looking out at customers that come by, using the counter space in front of you to prep, cook and create a variety of dishes. There are lots of different types of food in this game, from various countries, as well as tons of upgrades to purchase and events to take part in. This type of cooking game is very popular on mobile devices, but Cooking Craze is one of the best!
Good Pizza, Great Pizza has you managing a cute-looking pizzeria - where you are hoping to become the best in town. You have a rival you are fighting against (who sometimes comes to order your pizza. It’s wild.) as well as tons of customers who often talk in code - and you will need to try and guess what pizza they are actually ordering. You can take the pizzas, paint sauce and cheese over them, slice them up, bake them - it’s a fun game!
Hungry Hearts Diner is a Diner Dash styled game, where various people will sit down at your restaurant, and you can bring them the food you make. It’s a semi-idle game where you need to set items up to cook and come back when they are done, ready to serve them out, however, where Hungry Hearts Diner shines is in the story. You are an older woman, running a restaurant on her own, and through your customers and serving them food, you can learn about yourself and them, becoming less lonely as a result.
If you are looking for a multiplayer cooking game on Android, Too Many Cooks is the best out there. Though there is a single-player mode, Too Many Cooks also allows you to play with other people and is quite fun to play in the same room. Everyone has a limited counter space in front of them, and they must pass ingredients around, prep, and create dishes for customers as fast as possible! There are icons in the game that allow you to ask for items from people who aren’t in the same room as you. It’s just a fun and chaotic game!
If you thought that cooking couldn’t also be a rhythm-based game, you’ve not heard of Cook to the Beat. This game is very simple but super fun! You will be cooking up different dishes by prepping various ingredients that are moving in front of you, by hitting the right side of the screen with the correct timing. These dishes will upgrade over time, becoming more challenging, and you can even get good combos that earn you more points!
This is another cooking game on Android with a deeper story and meaning. You are a bear who is currently making up a bunch of different meals but these meals are actually the last meals that people who have passed away are going to have. They are each person’s favourite dishes, the ones that bring back their happiest memories before they move on. You are playing as the assistant, Cat, who finds the customers wanted dish by exploring their memories.
Cooking Mama is well known when it comes to cooking games! She is fiery, but quick to compliment and will walk you through all sorts of home cooking steps. You can, with her help, learn to perfectly saute onions, mix meat around, chop various veggies and plate your finished food for her to try and try. In this game, you can grow food, open your own restaurant and fish too!
Cooking Simulator Mobile is a 3D cooking game where a chef will walk you through a bunch of recipes, allowing you to swipe to chop, cook items on the stove, gather ingredients, and design your own kitchen before sending plates out before finding out what customers think of what you have made. This game looks the most realistic on the list, providing a kitchen that I feel you could find in any restaurant.
If you are a fan of SpongeBob, then there is a cooking game specifically for you. Much like Cooking Craze, this game puts you at a window with tons of counter space, to cook, you guessed it, pancakes. Though you can eventually get to the point where you can cook Krabby Patties, which makes more sense in a SpongeBob game, there will be plenty of upgrades between then and now. It’s a colourful game that takes a lot of characters from the TV show and brings them to your mobile device.
Maybe, you’d rather plate up yummy food instead of creating it. MasterChef: Dream Plate is basically a food Instagram simulator. You don’t have to even make the food, just take pictures of various dishes and side dishes, presented beautifully on plates and with dips or sauces that make sense with them. You can rate other people’s photos, unlock different set dressing times, and put together amazing dishes.