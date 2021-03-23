Pearl Abyss has launched a new update for its popular MMO, Black Desert Mobile, bringing a new support class called Shai to the game. We had previously shared an exclusive look at Shai last month in our Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 event.

Shai is a halfling with a penchant for exploring, and she has access to various buffs and healing spells. She was created for those who enjoy the thrill of exploring the world of Black Desert and making keen discoveries.

Shai wields a boomerang as her main weapon and an orb-shaped Vitclari as a sub weapon to help her on each perilous adventure.

Check out the teaser trailer for the Shai class below, which we also featured during LaunchPad in February.

The Florang has different skills which you can use to your advantage, such as the Swing Swing and Go Away abilities. Shai also has some options for dealing with groups, and she especially excels in large-scale PvP events.

Additionally, she is also extremely adept at evading enemies during conflicts while she continues to provide support to her allies. Previously, you were able to create your own Shai character from 16th March ahead of the class’ arrival in Black Desert Mobile today.

As for what's in store for Black Desert Mobile in the future, nothing has really been shared yet. Pearl Abyss is likely not done with adding character classes, as other recent additions such as the Archer class prove the game can still find ways to input new playstyles into the MMO.

You can download Black Desert Mobile now from the iOS App Store or the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases.#

