Capcom has announced that the upcoming Resident Evil Village will be available on mobile devices via the cloud streaming service Google Stadia on 7th May alongside its release on PC and consoles. Stadia Pro members can also claim Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition for free from 1st April.

Resident Evil Village is coming to #Stadia on May 7th. Pre-order now and get a free Stadia Premiere Edition. Plus on April 1st, #StadiaPro members can claim Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition for free. Check out our latest blog for all the details: https://t.co/XPn1P1eSXh pic.twitter.com/KNACSywNFt — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 22, 2021

Resident Evil Village is the eighth major instalment in the iconic horror series. Taking place in a remote snow-capped village, you play as Ethan Winters who is pursuing series hero Chris Redfield for answers and finds himself in an entirely new nightmare.

This game features many nods to previous entries to the series, most notably Resident Evil 4 with the addition of a merchant character and the presence of a remote European village and castle with creepy inhabitants.

If you want to get your Resident Evil on mobile itch sooner, you can start playing Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition as part of Stadia Pro from 1st April. This one is set in a big gothic swamp mansion in Louisiana, and has been critically acclaimed for its intimate setting reminiscent of early Resident Evil games.

The Gold Edition also gives you access to all the DLC from the game, such as Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2 and two epilogue episodes.

We've included a link to the Resident Evil Village trailer above so you can see more of what it's all about, including the game's already-iconic Lady Dimitrescu in all her 9'6" glory.

You can check out the full announcement on the official Stadia blog post for more information.