Box It Up! Inc. is a new action-puzzle game that is now available for iOS devices. If you are a fan of the game Tape it Up!, then you might want to check this one out, as it is from some of the same creators

The game is developed by two indie developers from team TAPE, who used to work for Devsisters on their popular game, Tape it Up!. Nowadays, action-puzzle games are quite popular among every age group due to their simplicity. By looking at this, team TAPE was determined to create Box it Up Inc. based on the previous game.

The player has to control the boxes and match colours accordingly. The difficulty will increase significantly once the player progresses. Each level showcases a variety of puzzle with each being different compared to the last.

Regarding the gameplay and graphics, these two are quite improvised as compared to their previous title. The game is smooth and has polished and bright graphics which is very essential for the gameplay. The pixel art is beautifully rendered and should fit into every size of the phone. The puzzles are never-ending and the player can expand them as long as they want. The game has a vertical orientation with scrollable puzzles.

The game also has support for colour blindness so even more people will be able to enjoy Box it Up! Inc. The best part is that the game doesn’t require any active network connection to work and also has a support of 11 languages making it even easier for people to access it.

If you are a fan of action-puzzle, then Box It Up!, might be worth diving into, it is now available on iOS App Store. It is free-to-play and contains in-app purchases.

