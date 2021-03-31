Strategy is a very popular and diverse genre on mobile - there are tons and tons of games that contain strategy or allow you to strategize in order to beat your opponents or have the best gaming experience possible. When it comes to iOS strategy games, there are just so many options. There are more intense experiences that require a lot of thought or casual experiences that have tastes of strategy in them.
Many of the games on this list do have in-app purchases, as that’s the way of the mobile market, however, they are all free-to-play, allowing you to get into the action quickly and decide if you want to use your hard-earned cash for a bit of an extra boost in the game. There are tons of free iOS strategy games out there, so without further adieu, dive into the list and we are sure you'll find something that fits your taste.
Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is a strategy game full of action. You can battle your way through loads of stages, using different champions from Warhammer’s Age of Sigmar. There are so many interesting champions, each with their own skill sets and gameplay to master as well as tons of different challenges for you to take on.
Clash of Clans can be less of a hardcore free iOS strategy game. You’ll find yourself building bases, creating an army, and looking to attack and loot other people’s bases. You’ll need to master all of the different types of characters you can create for your army, using the best of the best to attack in strategic ways, to keep your clan on top!
Rush Royale is a colourful tower-defence type of game where you are looking to place out and combine units to make stronger towers, defeating the enemies that are trying to make their way across the screen. Some levels are extremely challenging, so you will need to choose your combinations carefully if you are to survive.
Forge of Empires is another city-building game where you are looking to build your empire up while researching new technology and collecting resources. From there, you can fight in a bunch of different battles, taking on other empires to prove dominance over them and raid their resources for yourself!
Infection Bio War is a game all about spreading the worst possible disease throughout the entire world. You can customize your illness, and decide how it is transmitted, as well as add symptoms to it to increase the destruction you cause in the world. There are lots of different approaches to Infection Bio War, so you will need to choose your actions carefully.
Not all strategy games are about destruction and war. In Airlines Manager, you are managing an entire airline, controlling when planes come in or out, what planes you have, and trying to get the most people across the skies as you can. There is lots of strategy when it comes to planning out your airline and managing it yourself.
Grow Empire: Rome is a tower defence game, mixed with a role-playing game, that also has a lot of strategy in it! You are able to play as the leader of the Roman republic - Caesar - who needs to defeat other civilizations. You will need to manage your soldiers, weapons, and heroes in order to win these different wars. The battles take play in tower defence-esque levels, but there are tons of upgrades and meaningful placements that will allow you to stay on top of things.
Supremacy 1914 is a World War II game where you need to produce materials, create different troops, unlock various weapons and find rare resources. You can form allices with other countries or fight your way through them - it’s really up to you, as long as you are the dominating country!
Kingdom Rush - Tower Defense is a colourful tower defense game where you need to defeat the kingdom and kill all of the evil characters trying to attack you by creating towers and using spells. There are boss fights, units to command, and tons of different maps that will take you through a pretty big world, as long as your towers are up for the challenge.
Idle Army Base: Tycoon is a more casual strategy game - you can play the game quite idly or you can micromanage every bit of your army, as you become the general and spend the profit your troops earn to create a bigger base, better forces, and continue to become the best army there is. There is plenty to invest in and ways to become stronger.
Rise of Kingdoms is a strategy game where you can explore a huge map, talk to NPCs and other characters, attack other civilizations and build your own The battles are super realistic, you can decide if you want to explore or just slowly build out from where you are - attack bases or just find areas that are unknown and build there. You're building up your own history.
Top War is a free strategy game where you can become the strongest commander. You are able to use merge mechanics to upgrade your buildings and units, as well as recruit new heroes, upgrade them, and master their unique skills. There are lots of class options, base building that can be done idly and tons of land to conquer!