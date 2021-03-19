Garena’s Free Fire is all set to host an official esports tournament, Free Fire World Series 2021. In a recent announcement, Garena declared that the tournament will take place in Singapore in May 2021 with a prize pool of $2,000,000 USD.

The tourney will start on May 22nd and will conclude on May 29th. The dates are different from those announced previously, but due to the global pandemic situation, they were revised. A total of 22 teams from across 14 regions will take part in the championship

Coming to the Play-Ins, where there will be 12 teams who came either first or second in the regional-level tournament. Among them, only two teams from the top list will join other teams from each regional level tournament.

The winner will be decided by competing in 6 rounds. There will be an assessment of the number of kills and round ranking.

During the tournament, Garena’s team is hugely prioritizing the safety of the players. They said, they will follow each and every safety protocol while conducting the tourney. After the huge success of Free Fire World Series 2019 Rio which was viewed by more than 2 million concurrents online, and held the world record high for a mobile esports tournament, according to Esports Charts, this time they are planning to go bigger.

FFWS 2021 Singapore is being supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) along with numerous popular industry experts. Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) is also actively supporting the tournament to help it become successful.

If you are a fan of Free Fire get ready to be a part of this huge tournament and support your favourite team in their journey of becoming the World Champion of 2021.

You can download Garena Free Fire now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android, where it is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

