Yet another mobile announcement made during Square Enix Presents was Hitman Sniper Assassins, though that's apparently a working title so we can expect that to change at some point. It's set to release for iOS and Android this year and it is being developed by Square Enix Montreal, who previously made Hitman Go and Hitman Sniper.

It will send you out into the modern world of assassination as you look to take out your targets in various creative ways in different locations across the globe. There will be a competitive element to the game as well where you'll be able to challenge other players in the PvP Arena in a bid to top the leaderboards.

As you might expect, you'll be taking out contracts. But to do so, you'll need to gather a team of snipers, each with their own rifles and abilities to consider. The developers say this will give you greater freedom and flexibility when deciding how to tackle each mission. In addition to skills and abilities, each of these sniping virtuosos will have their own personality and backstory to learn.

As mentioned there is a big focus on freedom, much like the main series of Hitman games. There will be multiple ways to set up the perfect shot, including using the surrounding environment to your advantage and you'll get greater rewards for pulling off more creative kills.

Hitman Sniper Assassin's will be heading to the App Store and Google Play this year, whilst you may be able to play it on the latter now through Early Access. It looks to be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.