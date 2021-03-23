genshin impact reroll guide

Genshin Impact is a wildly open and fantastic gacha game, but with gambling, there’s always a chance to lose. In Genshin Impact reroll may seem like a new idea, but it’s a fairly common term that was originally coined by Dungeons and Dragons when a player would want to roll dice again to create a new character, due to bad stats.

In Genshin Impact, you are given plenty of opportunities at the beginning of the game to gain currency for wishes that allow you to ‘roll’ for a random character or weapon. Got dealt a bad hand? Try again.

Why should you Reroll in Genshin Impact?

With any gacha-style game or game of luck or chance, there’s a good possibility that you aren’t going to get the exact character or weapons that you want. You may be following aguide or studying good party combinations on Youtube , or perhaps are just wanting a character because you like how they look — we don’t judge here. If that’s the case, then instead of forking out a ton of cash to pay for wishes, you choose to use a Genshin Impact reroll, which can save you a lot of time and heartache.

How to Reroll in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, when you ‘roll’ for a random character or weapon, what you’re actually doing is using the game’s Wish feature. Upon paying the summon fee with in-game currency, a star will cast across the sky and you’ll end up with a random ‘prize’ for the effort. Since you’re basically starting a new account over, you need to go to Mihoyo’s account page and create a new user.

You can access the Wish screen by becoming Adventure Rank 5 and then tapping on Wish from the menu. It’s actually recommended that you wait until Rank 7 to reroll your wishes, as by then you’ll have 1.6K Primogems, which is enough to do two ten-stack rolls because you also received 10x Acquaint Fate upon reaching Rank 5. You need to claim your rewards for your ranks from your in-game mail section, but once you have them, you’ll be able to cast your wishes to the sky.

If you manage to get a top-tier 5-star character from your Wishes, then great! Your reroll is considered successful. If you still didn’t get exactly what you wanted, then create a new account and start the process over again.

How long does it take?

With all the tutorials, cutscenes, and quests, it takes about 20 to 40 minutes just to get to Adventure Rank 5. Pushing yourself to Rank 7 will get you more rewards, but will take additional time.

Knowing that there are great characters out there for you to potentially pull makes the process enticing, but remember that you might be wasting a lot of time to end up empty-handed. Take that into consideration before starting the process, and if it’s worth it to you, then we wish you the best of luck!

We really hope you find our Genshin Impact reroll guide useful! We have a bunch of similar guides to help you through!

