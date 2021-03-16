A host of changes have been made to four of Apple Arcade titles this week in addition to the latest batch of content that's arrived in Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon. We've also learned that Cozy Grove will arrive on the subscription service this Friday.

Cozy Grove is an adorable looking game that sees you exploring a haunted island where you'll set up camp. During your time there you'll make friends with the spooky residents and bring colour back to the titular Cozy Grove.

Each of the ghosts you'll meet has its own story to unlock as you progress through the game and complete quests related to them. Beyond that, you'll be able to collect spirit animals, craft decorations and even dabble in a spot of fishing.

The Chocolate Egg season has now begun in Mighty Bear Games' Butter Royale. That means new contestants have arrived including the likes of Hockey Chuck, Barbie Cue, The Countessa and Stella Sparkles. There are also new upgrades to discover including vanishing footprints and liquid Durian.

BorderLeap's beautiful puzzler has added forty new 'Around the World' patterns for players to tackle. They each focus on a particular country, including the likes of Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy. Elsewhere, the game now has an expert mode for those looking for more of a challenge.

Noodlecake Studios' latest update to Slash Quest looks to celebrate St Patrick's Day. It'll do so by introducing three new outfits alongside a new shamrock/gold coins sword trail.

Finally, the latest update to Dear Reader adds 13 new books to its ever-growing library. This includes The Count of Monte Cristo and The Art of War. This brings the total number of books in the game over 100.

The above games are available now over on Apple Arcade. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.