Genshin Impact’s huge 1.4 update is now available to pre-download on iOS, Android and PC devices.

The 1.4 update for Genshin Impact opens the Windblume Festival. Available to any player who is at Adventure Rank 20 or high, it is an annual festival in Mondstadt that celebrates the beauty of spring.

There will be various minigames available to play when the festival begins, including Bullseye Balloons, Floral Freefall, and Ballads of Breeze. Each of these will present you with the opportunity to win plenty of rewards, one of which is a musical instrument called the Windsong Lyre that lets you create your own music while playing.

For a more serious challenge, Genshin Impact is also hosting the Peculiar Wasteland. This is an event where you face three random scenarios with their own varying degrees of difficulty. Your performance in these stages determines what buffs are available to you in the final boss fight, so be sure to try your best if you want to succeed in the final stage of the challenge.

There will also a special story event coming to the game, which will have you making choices and hanging out with your friends like Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun. Every choice you make has consequences, leading to different outcomes in the story, so be sure to choose wisely.

There’s a lot more coming with the 1.4 update, though. Luckily, we’ve put together a big guide for everything you need to know regarding the Windblume Festival which you can read here.

You can pre-download the 1.4 update for Genshin Impact now from the iOS App Store or the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game containing in-app purchases.

