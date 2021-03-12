Da hua studios and NetEase Games in collaboration with Codemasters are all set to bring in a new game called Racing Master. Codemasters is an award-winning British video game developer and publisher. They mainly specialize in producing top-notch racing games which includes GRID, DIRT and also the popular and official F1 series.

Racing Master is an authentic racing game that will be available on both iOS and Android during its beta test. Racing Master will undergo a beta testing phase and will be available in the US and Canada sometime in March.

The title is a real-time simulation racing game made using the Unreal 4 engine and Codemasters’ proprietary EGO technology. The game will perfectly create an intense racing experience along with authentic racing with precision-engineered vehicles.

Some famous brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, and Aston Martin will be available in-game for the players to choose from. In addition, players will race against others in cities around the world to become racing champion and add their names to the leaderboards.

The game also allows customizing the vehicles by pairing up world-class parts from leading manufactures. Players can customize their cars in any way they like and can create an ultimate car collection. It also features a tilt and touch control option for controlling the direction of the car and pro players can shift the handling from casual to simulation for better control.

The developers claim that Racing Master is designed for all racing enthusiasts. Starting from the graphics to the controls, the game is highly optimized and delivers a solid performance. In the above video, you can watch the trailer and get an overall idea of the game.

The exact date of the beta test is yet to be announced by the developers. Interested players can head to their official website and pre-register themselves.