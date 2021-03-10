PlaySide Studios has signed a deal with MGM to develop a mobile game based on the Legally Blonde films. It’ll launch on iOS and Android as a free to play game.

The game combines puzzles with choice-based narrative mechanics featuring the empowering themes and positive messages prevalent within the Legally Blonde films, resulting in an immersive experience that lets you tell your own Legally Blonde story.

As the original film turns 20 this year, MGM is seeking to keep the spirit of the film alive while it looks to develop the third film in the series, which is being co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor and Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as the beloved Elle Woods next year.

This is PlaySide’s first licencing agreement to develop a mobile game based on a popular film. “Since the company was founded, I have always wanted to license a major Hollywood brand for the development of a mobile title,” says Gerry Sakkas from PlaySide. “I couldn’t think of a better partner in MGM, an iconic Hollywood studio with a rich 90-year history of premier movie titles, it’s truly an exhilarating time for PlaySide.”

Meanwhile, Robert Marick from MGM added: “Legally Blonde is one of those iconic and inspirational brands that continues to appeal to new generations of fans around the world. We are thrilled to partner with PlaySide Studios to bring these trailblazing films to mobile devices, and offer consumers a new way to interact with one of our most cherished characters, Elle Woods.”

Legally Blonde’s mobile game will launch sometime this year on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store as a free to play app.