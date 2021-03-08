GungHo Online’s RPG title Puzzle & Dragons is all set to bring in Monogatari series characters in the latest update. This will include the main protagonists, Koyomi Araragi, Hitagi Senjyogahara, Mayoi Hachikuji, and other characters too. These characters can be obtained by participating in an event called Monster Exchange.

The game features an addictive combination of puzzle, dungeon-crawling, and monster-collecting gameplay. In Puzzle & Dragons, players can capture, collect and evolve thousands of elemental monsters. In order to enhance the abilities and skills of the monsters, they need to be creative while preparing and executing the combos, which will also increase the playability of every character in-game.

Upcoming series and events -

Monogatari Series : The series will host a special dungeon with seven difficulty levels.

: The series will host a special dungeon with seven difficulty levels. Monogatari Series Challenge : In this series of One Shot Dungeon, players need to complete the series in order to receive one free pull from the Monogatari Series Memorial Egg Machine and 2x Monogatari Series Collab Medal - Rainbow.

: In this series of One Shot Dungeon, players need to complete the series in order to receive one free pull from the Monogatari Series Memorial Egg Machine and 2x Monogatari Series Collab Medal - Rainbow. Multiplayer! Monogatari Series : It is a 3-Player Multiplayer Dungeon where the player needs to fight with in-game friends.

: It is a 3-Player Multiplayer Dungeon where the player needs to fight with in-game friends. Apparitions and Specialists: 6-star and Apparitions and Specialists 7-8 star: This series will help level up and enhance the skill sets of your Monogatari Characters. Grind in the series to earn points and level them up.

Apart from that, the game will reward every player who logs in during the collab. Each player will receive one free pull from the Monogatari Series Memorial Egg Machine. Also, there are special rewards which are available for purchase during the event are listed below:

1 Magic Stone + Monogatari Series Egg Machine Bundle: 1 Magic Stone and one pull from the Monogatari Series Egg Machine for $0.99 USD

20 Magic Stones + Tsubasa Hanekawa Egg Machine Bundle: 20 Magic Stones, guarantees Tsubasa Hanekawa, and a special Monogatari Series Orbs Skin for $19.99 USD

20 Magic Stones + 7-star or 8-star Monogatari Series Egg Machine Bundle: 20 Magic Stones and guarantees a 7-star or 8-star rarity character for $19.99 USD.

Egg Machine Characters

8-star

Koyomi Araragi

7-star

Hitagi Senjyogahara

Mayoi Hachikuji

Suruga Kanbaru

Nadeko Sengoku

Tsubasa Hanekawa

Shinobu Oshino

6-star

Karen Araragi

Tsukihi Araragi

Meme Oshino

Deishu Kaiki

Yozuru Kagenui

Yotsugi Ononoki

Izuko Gaen

Monster Exchange

Koyomi Araragi

Apparition Killer, Kiss-Shot

Puzzles & Dragons is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

