KRAFTON has announced its upcoming battle royale action shooter, PUBG: New State, has gained five million pre-registrations on Google Play since its announcement last week.

PUBG: New State was announced last week and opened its pre-registrations on Android for all to sign up for. Those who are eager to check the game out can pre-register on Google Play today and get an exclusive vehicle skin. Pre-orders on the iOS App Store are coming later, along with alpha tests.

A spin-off of the earlier PUBG Mobile, New State uses Global Illumination technology to provide groundbreaking graphics on mobile, meaning the game won’t just look more realistic but it will also perform much better when playing.

It’ll also shake things up by introducing new elements to the battle royale formula, such as being able to customise guns in-game using weapon kits. These allow for changes such as performance enhancements, fire mode selection and grenade launcher attachments.

“Given the fan support and massive success of the previous games, it is humbling to be able to build and introduce the next game in the franchise that revolutionized the battle royale genre worldwide,” said MinKyu Park from PUBG.

“We want to build on that legacy by creating an experience that pushes the limits of mobile gaming. Watching our team come together to develop a global product has been an amazing experience and we are confident that it will speak to all audiences when it launches later this year.”

PUBG: New State is releasing at some point in the future on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store. You can pre-register on Google Play now, and iOS pre-orders are coming soon.