Today KRAFTON Inc have announced PUBG: New State, a brand new battle royale that will be heading for iOS and Android later this year. You can pre-register on Google Play right now whilst App Store pre-orders are coming in the future.

PUBG: New State will make use of Global Illumination technology which promises to bring graphics that will push the known limits of mobile gaming. This not only means the game will look more realistic but it should also result in more stability when playing, which is kind of vital for a multiplayer shooter.

It will also look to introduce new elements to the battle royale formula. For instance, players will be able to customise their guns in-game using weapon customisation kits. These are effectively mods for weapons and will allow changes such as performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments.

Elsewhere, players can make use of combat rolls, drones, and a futuristic ballistic shield. Of course, it wouldn't be PUBG without a vehicle or two that can be driven across the 8x8 maps, so those will also be available.

PUBG: New State is set in 2051, meaning players will be dropping into a new map called TROI. It will have various landmarks that will become familiar to players over time alongside interactable objects that promise to allow for new strategies for taking down opponents.

Discussing the game, MinKyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: New State said: “Given the fan support and massive success of the previous games, it is humbling to be able to build and introduce the next game in the franchise that revolutionized the battle royale genre worldwide”

They added: “We want to build on that legacy by creating an experience that pushes the limits of mobile gaming. Watching our team come together to develop a global product has been an amazing experience and we are confident that it will speak to all audiences when it launches later this year.”

PUBG: New State will eventually release on the App Store and Google Play, with pre-registration available on the latter now. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.