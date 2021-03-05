You'll definitely find that our list of the best heroes in State of Survival will come in handy when you want only the best units to aid you in rebuilding a base in a post-apocalyptic world. No hordes of zombies will be strong enough to tackle some of these heroes, as long as you will choose the right ones for the task at hand.

As a matter of fact, each hero excels at a specific duty, be it Explorer Trail or the more PvP-focused aspects of the game. Below we are going to take a look at some of the best heroes for each specific task, and help you deploy the best ones, taking into consideration their rarity and traits alike.

Keep in mind that even though some of these heroes are Legendary, they don't necessarily have to be Legendary (highest rank) to be "the best" at something. Take Mike for example, he is great at gathering food and is one of the very few who actually excels at it (and he's Epic). Another factor that is extremely important in the game is actually upgrading these heroes by leveling and ranking them up.

How to level up heroes in State of Survival?

If you need State of Survival codes, we have a few!

In order to level up the heroes in State of Survival, all you need to do is save up your Combat Manuals (Combat Manual I - V) and use them for the specific heroes that you want to upgrade.

I would suggest not investing too much into your beginner State of Survival heroes (such as Sarge, Rusty, Ghost and others) and instead use upgrade materials on the Legendary heroes that you will eventually obtain. You can get more Combat Manuals from various in-game sources, such as battles, events and quests, so if you really want to level up a specific hero, you can try to farm more Combat Manuals afterwards.

How to rank up heroes in State of Survival?

Ranking up the heroes works in a fairly similar way, except you need Hero Badges and Hero Fragments for this. If you want to know how to use the Hero Badges, let me quickly give you a walkthrough:

When you tap on a hero that you already own, you will see next to the hero's rank a small "i" button. Tap on it and at the very bottom of the page you will see the requirements of ranking up the heroes. For Epic (purple) heroes you will need Epic Hero Badges, while for Legendary ones you'll need Legendary Hero Badges.

Which heroes to upgrade?

I would strongly suggest that you stick to just a couple of heroes at the beginning until you unlock the ones you really want to use in the end-game. Since all the heroes have a unique kit, you want to eventually (and I mean EVENTUALLY - when you don't have anything else to upgrade) upgrade all of them.

However, in the meantime, you should focus on 3-4 heroes, one for each task that you want: one for infected farming, one for rally, one for PvP and one for garrison. I'll explain what these all mean below, under their respective tier.

The best State of Survival heroes for Explorer Trail (infected)

Travis is one of the best heroes for this trait, because he has reduced Stamina consumption, and also boosts the damage dealt against infected.

Hunting infected is a really good way to gain lots of resources and EXP, but it costs Stamina. Therefore, you should try to beat them as often as you can, and try to win every single time (so you don't waste Stamina).

Other units that give you significant boosts and you can use for infected are: Jane, Sarge, Tony and Nikola.

The best State of Survival Rally heroes for SoS

Rallying basically means you will rally alongside other allies and attack enemies together. You will only have access to Rally battles after you've joined an Alliance, and you should also have significantly upgraded troops even if you will fight alongside other players.

For rally, you want to look for units that give you bonus stats in that department (attack, defense, crit and so on).

Maddie & Frank are great for this, and not just because Frank is the best boi, but also because the bonus to Troop Attack they provide is extremely good.

Jeb is another great Legendary unit for this since he will also boost the troop damage.

Other units that you could use for rallying are Jarrett, Wolfe, Nikola, Zoe, Miho and Lucky.

The most useful PvP units

Ray & Roles are not only a super good combo for this, but their boost to troop attack is really good when it comes to PvP. They are, in my opinion, some of the best alongside Trish and Jeb.

By PvP, I really mean solo-battling units. It's pretty much the same thing as the rally, except you're on your own - no allies to aid or support you in any way. You should really look at units with great sieging power (Siege spec) because that's where these types of heroes will shine.

Other units good for PvP are Miho, Lucky and Eva.

The most reliable units for Garrison in State of Survival

Nikola is probably the best unit for garrison, since he gives a great buff to the tower's defense, and pretty much everything else.

Garrison heroes are great at defending your own base. That means you will need heroes that are great at the Patrol trait. To deploy units for garrisoning, tap on your base's barricade, then select Settlement Defense. You can deploy the best heroes you want there.

Other great units for garrison are Maddie & Frank, Trish, Zach, Zoe, Ray & Rolex, Ernie, Ash and Wolfe.

State of Survival best heroes for gathering resources

Mike is the best for gathering Food.

Rusty is the best for gathering Metal.

Chef is the best for gathering Wood. (although he should've been in charge of the food with that name)

Ghost is the best hero for gathering Gas.

When it comes to gathering resources, there are really 4 units that top them all - each of them has a speciality, so here they are: