Updated: April 1 2021

Being a survivor in a zombie apocalypse is rarely fun - even more so when you need every resource you could get your hands on to advance. The following State of Survival redeem codes are going to help you get some free resources, speed-ups, Biocap, and many more useful items to help you get stronger.

However, keep in mind that the following codes are time-limited, so many of them expire relatively soon (or have expired). So waste no more time and get in-game to claim them while they're still valid!

At the moment there are not many working codes. New codes are released regularly, most often around holidays and with new in-game events, so rest assured there will be plenty more to come in the future. So stay tuned, because we'll update you as soon as something new comes out!

But before we check the codes, I'll quickly walk you through how to redeem them just in case you're new to the game.

How to redeem State of Survival codes?

In order to redeem the codes you'll have to open the game, and head to the Settings menu (in the bottom right corner of the screen).

menu (in the bottom right corner of the screen). Then, click on the Gift Redemption button.

button. Enter your code in the redemption box and click on Redeem .

in the redemption box and click on . That's it - the rewards should arrive in your in-game mailbox immediately!

State of Survival redeem codes list

This code is only valid for new players:

sos1234 (Rewards: Biocap x500, Epic Search Map x1, Rusty Fragment x5, 1k Gas x 100, 1K Metal x100, 1K Food x300, and 1k Wood x 300)

(Rewards: Biocap x500, Epic Search Map x1, Rusty Fragment x5, 1k Gas x 100, 1K Metal x100, 1K Food x300, and 1k Wood x 300) SOSNiko (Rewards not confirmed, believed to be Biocaps)





At the moment these are all the working codes for State of Survival. Check back often because we'll post here as soon as they release any new codes!