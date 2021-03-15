Ever want to be the baddie - the person who doesn’t have to save the world, doesn’t need to or by the rules that exist and doesn’t need to save the princess in her castle? There are plenty of games where you can play the heroic hero - someone the world loves and who is always being friendly and making the best decisions for the town.
But what if you want to be the master of chaos, destroying humanity or breaking laws without consequences - living life dangerously from the comfort of your own home. Luckily for you, you can become the bad guy, play as a villain, and do little and big crimes in games - without any consequences.
So, we have compiled a list of the best iOS games where you can play as the bad guy. But worry not, we also have a list for Android players!
Billion Lords is a multiplayer strategy game where you need to rule the underworld! You’ll be building dungeons, creating traps, and making sure that your enemies cannot survive. There are tons of minions that have their own specialities and abilities, as well as the power to cast spells to help you keep up your evil reign of terror.
If you’d like to take a more god-like approach to being evil, Plague Inc. allows you to end all of humanity by creating viruses that will slowly infect the world and kill all of the humans that live there. You will need to watch your virus spread and keep scientists from finding a cure, as they are your true enemy, trying to end your evil-doings.
Party Hard Go is a stealth game where you are killing everyone who is attending a party because they are all loud and you want to sleep. It’s chaotic, you need to kill each person without others seeing it, slowly setting traps and finding people when they are alone. Cops will be called to these parties, and you should do your best to avoid them!
Become the classic bad guy - one that you probably remember from your childhood - a bully. In Bully you are able to become Jimmy Hopkins, a 15-year-old boy who is currently attending a prep school full of people to terrorise. You can beat up jocks, play pranks, insult people and get picked on by teachers - reliving your high school experience as the bullies you probably remember.
You’ve already done your crimes and are now doing your time. In prison, you can continue to do crimes, dig out of prison, pretend to be guards, slack off when it comes to your prison jobs and more. If you are interested in becoming the bad guy, you might want to stay the bad guy after you’ve been caught - I mean, what else do you have to lose?
If you’d like to be a fictional bad guy, you can become a werewolf in Werewolf Tycoon - eating everyone who comes to the town park. You are hiding in the bushes, looking to feed your hunger by feasting on the people who walk by. You can eat reporters, general members of the public and even people who are a part of the army!
Another game about being evil and building dungeons, Dungeon Keeper sees you playing as the devil himself, creating a dungeon full of traps and minions that will do your dirty deeds for you. You don’t want any heroes to pass, so you will need to make sure your dungeon is evil enough to keep them out!
In Bio Inc. Nemesis, you can manage an entire hospital - though those are normally known for helping people, so in this case, your hospital will be inflicting lethal diseases on the people who have come for you in hopes of cures. It’s an evil hospital, full of evil doings and evil decisions that need to be made.
Want to join a gang and do crimes around your city? In Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas you can explore a town ruled by gangs, drug cartels, and more whilst looking to cause chaos in this town. You can beat up strangers, befriend gang members, and do whatever else you want to do in this real-life inspired city.
Being the bad guy doesn’t always mean that you need to look evil. In Haunt the House: Terrortown, you are a little ghost who wants to run everyone out of their town. You will do this by possessing items and driving people to madness - forcing them to leave their homes so that you will be the only creature currently there!