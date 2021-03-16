Have you ever wanted to cause chaos instead of saving the day? Take the time to do some evil, commit some crimes, and stop being the best of the best? Sometimes, playing as the villain can be much more fun than playing as the perfect hero. When it comes to gaming, you can continue to play the baddie without any of the hate or consequences that come with ruining people’s days or spending time making sure that the world suffers.
And, it can often be cathartic and fun to do a bit of destruction, cause a bit of chaos, and make sure that someone other than the perfect hero wins for a change. In video games, you can play the bad guy. So we have put together a list of the best of the best games on Android when it comes to playing the villain and not being the hero.
If you want to end all of humanity, Plague Inc will allow you to be the bad guy you have always dreamed of. In this game, you are creating a deadly virus that will take out humanity as a whole, watching it spread and helping it along the way. You will need to continue to make sure scientists do not find a cure, fighting against them as they try to stop you.
If you’ve ever wanted to be the high school bully that once tormented you in school, you can do so in Bully: Anniversary Edition - where you become 15 year old Jimmy Hopkins who is currently attending a prep school. You are able to get picked on by teachers, beat up jocks, play pranks and more.
Party Hard Go has you very slowly killing everyone who is currently attending a party for no real reason at all besides the fact that you want to sleep and are sick of the noise. It’s a stealth game, where you need to kill without being caught, laying down traps and isolating people as the party rages on. But beware, if the cops come, you’ll need to hide and escape fast.
You can literally become a monster in Werewolf Tycoon, a game where you play as a werewolf, hiding in a popular town park, eating people and making sure that you continue to be featured in the news. You can eat reporters, regular people, army men and more as you try to make sure that your hunger is well satiated.
After doing some crimes and getting caught, you’ll need to continue to be a terrible person and break out of a prison, digging holes, pretending to be guards, leaving your cell, not doing your work around the prison. There are a lot of options when it comes to getting up to no good. After all, you are already in jail, so what do you have to lose?
In Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas you are trying to overthrow drug cartels to be the best bad guy in the town - from beating up strangers to befriending gang members, there is a lot of mischief and evil to be had. There are quite a few nods to real-life events, giving a more realistic joining-a-gang-and-doing-big-crimes vibe without actually having any risks of going to jail.
Weed Firm has you comitting a big crime, I suppose if it’s not legal in your part of the world. You’re basically running your own weed farm, trying to sell drugs and continue to be the great entrepreneur that you know you can be. It’s a simple management game, but you are committing a crime, so you are technically the bad guy!
Bio Inc. Nemesis allows you to control a hospital, recruiting doctors and deciding how to run your team of professionals. The only thing is, in your hospital, you will be forcing lethal diseases on the people who have come to you for help. It’s quite evil, not healing and instead, destroying lives but it’s a fun game to play anyway.
In Haunt the House, you are a cute bad guy, but a bad guy anyway! You play as a little ghost, looking to scare everyone out of the town so that you can make sure that you are the only creature left. You can trick people into killing each other and otherwise make them go mad, by possessing items and messing around with the houses that they are in.
Playing as the devil himself, you must create a dungeon that is full of traps and a way to kill people, using your minions to build and test out new traps. Then, you need to take on other dungeons and try to make sure you are the most powerful baddie that there is by making sure your own dungeon won’t let any heroes pass.