Have you ever wanted to cause chaos instead of saving the day? Take the time to do some evil, commit some crimes, and stop being the best of the best? Sometimes, playing as the villain can be much more fun than playing as the perfect hero. When it comes to gaming, you can continue to play the baddie without any of the hate or consequences that come with ruining people’s days or spending time making sure that the world suffers.

And, it can often be cathartic and fun to do a bit of destruction, cause a bit of chaos, and make sure that someone other than the perfect hero wins for a change. In video games, you can play the bad guy. So we have put together a list of the best of the best games on Android when it comes to playing the villain and not being the hero.