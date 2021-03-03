Danger Darrel from Hoonaya Games has received a beta for the long-awaited multiplayer update that the developer has been teasing on its Twitter account since the game launched on iOS and Android last year.

The multiplayer beta for Danger Darrel brings global matchmaking for up to four players to compete in a single match. In it, you must race each other to the finish line and can use different weapons to slow their flight speed down and give you an advantage.

Hoonaya Games has provided a trailer to go along with this update too, showcasing some of the chaos that multiplayer brings to the game.

If you’re unaware, Danger Darrel is a 3D flying game where you pilot through an ever-changing canyon valley, avoiding dangerous obstacles and opponents. You tap, pitch and roll to rack up items that power your engine further to help you become a prizewinning pilot.

Danger Darrel features constant ways to upgrade your aircraft, with each new one involving a range of unique mechanics that enhance manoeuvrability, turn speed and the weapons it carries.

“Multiplayer is just the start, there is so much more I want to do,” says Philip Zeitler, the solo developer of Danger Darrel. “This means more maps, more planes, more skins along with other new modes and features such as friends matchmaking. I am really excited for multiplayer which was a real challenge and now it’s about how far I can take this game.”

You can download Danger Darrel and access the multiplayer beta now by grabbing it from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.