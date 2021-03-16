Updated: March 17 2021

This game has captivated a lot of players, myself included, and rightfully so. Top War is a super-fun and addictive game, but if you've played it for a while you've probably noticed that although it looks similar to Clash of Clans, it's not exactly... like that, to say the least. In Top War you get much more - you merge buildings, plan war strategies and try to expand in order to become the ultimate fighter.

Top War: Battle Game is one of the games that's really captivated me and made me see base builder games from a whole new perspective. It also made me spend way more hours on it than I'd have expected, so... you probably know exactly what I'm talking about.

But this highly fun and addictive merge game has a lot of features, and if you ever wanted some free loot to help you out, then these gift codes should be exactly what you've been looking for!

Below we are going to check out the latest Top War gift codes, so you can claim all kinds of free stuff to help you grow your army. Before we take a look at the codes, let's quickly cover how you can redeem them.

How to redeem Top War gift codes?

Step 1: Tap on your profile in the top left corner of the screen.

To redeem the codes, all you need to do is follow the steps below.

Top War gift codes

2021NYGIFTS (Rewards: 100 Gems, 1 Emoji, 3x 50 Large VIP Capsules)

enj0yxma5

thanksgiving

wissenswert

vividarmy621

TOPWAR-???????

topwar888

Top War Expired Codes:

EternalLand

G123_vividarmy

TopwarEster

TopWar2020

Now that we've covered all the codes for the game, let's check out a couple of other Top War tips to help you get stronger!

Always produce more troops and recruit heroes

Gold Mines are exactly that - gold mines!

Join an active Alliance

There are a lot of heroes in Top War, and each of them carries unique abilities. Make sure you always claim your daily hero shards and max out the level of your existing heroes. That way you'll always be ready for a new challenge!Every time you see a Gold Mine on the world map, you can consider yourself a lucky person (if you can also afford to farm there, of course). They produce 600k Coins/hour, and you also get a chance to obtain design prints for various base builds. So, make sure that you farm these even while you are AFK - it's going to be worth it!The Alliance is arguably one of the most important aspects of the game. With a few active allies on your side, you can sleep tight rest assured that your base is safe and sound. Not only that, but you will also be able to join them in rallies and gain access to the Alliance Shop where you can buy various goods. Do you know any additional Top War gift codes that we haven't mentioned? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!