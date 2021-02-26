If you tune into our LaunchPad stream later today, you’ll be able to see some exclusive footage from the upcoming Project Cars GO, which will be available on iOS and Android in March.

Developed by Slightly Mad Studios and GAMEVIL, Project Cars GO was announced a couple of years ago but we have only recently been able to see some more of the game. The racing title is gearing up for a release next month and has shared some footage for us to show to you.

The footage in question showcases some driving from the game, including the HUD and the simplified touch controls. It also looks to be incredibly smooth, boasting console-level graphics and high framerates to ensure you’re able to play without any major disruptions.

“Project CARS GO is a balanced mobile racing game which appeals to both die-hard racing fans and the casual mobile gaming audience,” said GAMEVIL President Kyu Lee on Project Cars GO earlier this month.

“The streamlined One Touch gameplay combined with real-life racetracks, cars and physics offers a unique mobile racing experience. Alongside the racing experts at Slightly Mad Studios, we have entered the final stretch for Project CARS GO. We can’t wait to share the final product come March.”

Project Cars GO is due to come to the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store on 23rd March, where it will be a free to play game with in-app purchases. If you want to get an earlier sneak peek at it, you can tune into the Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 livestream today at 5PM UK time to see some exclusive footage of the game.

