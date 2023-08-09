Walkthroughs

Project Cars GO best cars for each tier

By Mihail Katsoris
iOS + Android
| Project Cars GO
List of best cars in Project Cars GO

Updated on: August 9th, 2023 - re-checked the list

You're looking for the best cars in Project Cars GO, but can't decide which one to invest in? Then look no further, because we have all the answers. Today we will take a look at the best cars in Project Cars GO in every tier, and give you a list of all the details you need in order to pick the ideal four-wheeled beast. You can download the game from Google Play Store and App Store now!

As you may already know, every car can be upgraded, but all of them have a starting point. Depending on what you want to use the car for, you'll find all the data you need to make the best picks. At the earlier tiers, cars won't have such a great rating. That will change relatively soon though, because the more you advance in the game, the better cars you'll compete with and the better you'll need to become!

Starting with the Tier 1 cars and moving all the way to the Tier 6 ones, we'll list all the important data as well as how to acquire them and which ones you should consider upgrading. I've also added some details below each table regarding the cars, so you will know exactly where they stand and which ones you could consider investing in. 

Before we dive in though, I'll start by mentioning a couple of tips

  • Don't invest all your Cash in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cars. You will move past them quite soon, so there is really no point in wasting your money on them. 
  • Try to do all your daily quests and challenges. All the rewards matter, and if you're aiming for those shiny beasts at Tier 5 and 6, you'll definitely need every penny. 
  • Save up the Diamonds and don't spend them on low-tier cars. It's better to just save up and invest in the high tier cars that cost 1.5k Diamonds (once you can afford that), rather than collecting every single low-tier vehicle. 
  • Don't forget to start upgrading your cars. Tuning is part of the game, so get to customizing! It won't win you games by default, but it will definitely make you want to show off your creation by winning more races. 

Now that you're all caught up, let's take a look at the best cars in Project Cars GO!

1
Tier 1

Project Cars GO best cars
Make & Model How to get Determination Top Speed Acceleration Cornering Shifting
Ford Mustang 2+2 Fastback 37,200 Cash or 100 Diamonds Road 41 45 40 43
Ginetta G40 Junior Boxes GT / Touring Modern 37 46 43 43
Honda Civic Type-R 38,200 Cash or 100 Diamonds Road 41 45 40 43
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI T.M.E. 38,900 Cash or 100 Diamonds Road 40 46 40 43
Renault Mégane R.S. 275 Trophy-R 43,900 Cash or 100 Diamonds Road 41 45 40 43
Toyota GT-86 36,000 Cash or 100 Diamonds Road 41 45 40 43

From the tier 1 cars we can easily see that all of their shifting starts at 43. However, the Ginetta is highly above the rest in terms of acceleration and cornering, making it a stable and fast car. The main drawback to the Ginetta is its top speed, which caps significantly lower than the other cars'.

All the other cars are solid picks, so I'd say that it should all come to the car's design and how you'd like to customize it. Performance-wise, they all fall under the same category. I'd lean more towards the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo or Toyota GT, but that's just my personal preference.

2
Tier 2

Make & Model How to get Determination Top Speed Acceleration Cornering Shifting
Aston Martin DB11 Boxes Road 89 91 88 98
Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 90,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds Road 89 91 88 98
Ferrari F40 110,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds Road 90 87 91 98
Formula Rookie Boxes Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern 84 96 88 98
Mercedes-AMG GT R 93,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds Road 90 90 88 98
Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR32) 90,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds GT / Touring Retro 88 92 88 98
Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 104,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds GT / Touring Retro 85 93 90 98

From all the Tier 2 cars 3 stand out to me the most: the Porsche Carrera, the Ferrari F40 and the Nissan Skyline. No, no, the Skyline is not there for its looks alone, but for its performance. The Nissan is one of the best cars in Project Cars GO in terms of overall rating, boasting a great performance for its price.

Porsche Carrera is a great car also for its well-rounded performance for an average-to-high price (for a Tier 2 car), but let's be honest - who doesn't like Porsche?

To sum up, among all the Tier 2 cars the Formula Rookie has the best acceleration, while the Ferrari F40 has the highest cornering rating. The Ferrari and the Mercedes both have an equally high top speed, but I believe the Camaro is better in terms of price for a Road car.

3
Tier 3

Project Cars GO - Tier 3
Make & Model How to get Determination Top Speed Acceleration Cornering Shifting
Acura NSX 178,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds Road 134 136 132 148
Ferrari 330 P4 Boxes Prototype / OperWheeler Modern 134 137 131 148
Ford GT 198,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds Road 136 132 134 148
Ford Mustang Boss 302R 162,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 133 136 133 148
Honda 264 Concept Boxes Road 131 135 136 148
KTM X-Box GT4 171,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 131 136 135 148
Opel Astra TCR 168,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 131 138 133 148
Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR 174,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 133 135 134 148

If you want a great roadster, the Ford GT is hands-down the best one you could get. Its stats are among the highest in the Tier 3 cars category, and although the price is a tad bit high, it's well worth it. The car is great, feels amazing, and it's the best top speed among the other vehicles in this tier. To top it all off, it's also got a pretty high cornering rate, making it a stable yet swift car.

If you are lucky enough to obtain the Ferrari 330, you are definitely going to enjoy taking it for a spin. Its acceleration is top-notch, and its top speed is nothing short of amazing either. The only drawback I really find is tha it's got the lowest cornering rate, but that's to be expected with such a car.

Other good options for Tier 3 cars are the Ford Mustang (which is my personal favorite, although it's not the best-best in terms of performance) and the Opel Astra with a whopping acceleration rating of 138.

4
Tier 4

Make & Model How to get Determination Top Speed Acceleration Cornering Shifting
BAC Mono 327,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds Road 180 177 180 199
BMW M1 Procar 336,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds GT / Touring Retro 180 176 178 199
Caterham SP/300.R 324,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern 178 178 178 199
Cheverolet Corvette C7.R 324,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 178 176 180 199
Ferrari 488 Challenge 329,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 179 175 180 199
Ferrari F40 LM Boxes GT / Touring Retro 182 175 177 199
Ford Zaspeed Capri Group 5 336,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds GT / Touring Retro 180 174 180 199
Ford GT LM GTE 348,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 179 176 179 199
Lotus Type 49C Cosworth 363,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro 177 180 177 199
McLaren 650S GT3 330,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 178 176 180 199
McLaren 720S Coupé 329,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds Road 180 175 179 199
Pagani Huayra BC Boxes Road 182 174 178 199
Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach 343,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds Road 181 171 182 199
Porsche 935 355,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds GT / Touring Retro 181 174 179 199
Porsche 911 GT3 R 325,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 178 177 179 199

Tier 4 has the highest number of cars in the game. Most of them are average, but compared to the previous ones, they're way superior.

The cars with the highest top speed are Pagani Huayra and Ferrari F40 LM, with Porsche 918 Spyder and Porsche 935 following quickly after. The best in terms of acceleration is the Lotus, while the best cornering rate for Tier 4 cars is held by the Porsche 918 Spyder.

If we were to compare all of them (in terms of type, price and specs) I'd argue that the best are the Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach, the BAC Mono, the Ferrari 488 Challenge and the Ford Zaspeed Capri Group 5. They have an overall great rating and you can reliably use them for any type of race.

5
Tier 5

Make & Model How to get Determination Top Speed Acceleration Cornering Shifting
Audi R8 (LMP900) 612,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro 225 218 227 244
BMW V12 LMR 557,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro 226 216 228 244
Ferrari FXX-K 639,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 226 220 224 244
Formula Renault 3.5 543,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern 223 220 227 244
Ginetta G57 545,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern 223 221 226 244
Lotus Type 78 Cosworth 549,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro 223 220 227 244
McLaren P1(TM) GTR 655,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 226 219 225 244
Pagani Zonda Revolucion Boxes GT / Touring Modern 226 219 225 244
Porsche 962C 574,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro 224 219 227 244
Renault Sport R.S. 01 540,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds GT / Touring Modern 223 223 224 244
Mercedes-Benz Sauber C9 Boxes Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro 229 217 224 244

If you want a solid Tier 5 car, I'd suggest you go for one of these 3 bad boys: Audi R8 (LMP900), Ferrari FXX-K or McLaren P1(TM) GTR. These are hands-down some of the best Tier 5 cards out there, since they have a solid build, they have well-rounded specs and can pretty much handle any situation. Spend some money on additional boosts, and you got yourself a car that can race under any situation.

However, if you are looking for something slightly cheaper (especially if you want to get it by Cash only), you could be looking at the BMW V12 LMR, which is definitely an oldie but goldie. This car features an amazing V12 engine, and if you know what that it, well... that's all you need to know. This car will not disappoint you.

The other option is the Lotus Type 78, which is also a retro vehicle. This one has more solid acceleration, but slightly falls behind in terms of top speed.

6
Tier 6

Make & Model How to get Determination Top Speed Acceleration Cornering Shifting
Audi R18 (Fiji 2016) Trade-in Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern 270 263 273 292
Chevrolet Dallara IR-12 1,332,000 Cash or 3,000 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern 269 265 272 292
Porsche 919 Hybrid Boxes Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern 270 264 272 292
Toyota TS050 Hybrid 1,444,000 Cash or 3,000 Diamonds Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern 270 264 272 292

There are not a whole lot of Tier 6 cars, but the ones that we have access to are all equally great. There is really no "best" at this tier, since they all excel at something by a hair. You have the Chevy slightly lower than the others in terms of top speed, but its acceleration triumphs. Then, you have the Audi R18 with the highest cornering rating, but the lowest acceleration.

Overall, I'd suggest getting the Toyota, since that's the best option you could get for money. It's got a solid top speed, it has decent acceleration, and its cornering is equal to all the other non-trade-in cars.

