Smash Mountain Studios' BeJJ: Jiu-Jitsu Game is currently available in open beta for both iOS and Android. If you're unfamiliar, it's an RPG that looks to blend together playing cards with the sport of Jiu-Jitsu. Today, the developers have shared details on several features they plan to bring to the game in future.

One of the main additions they're hoping to bring to BeJJ is more customisation options. This means being able to apply patches to your Gi alongside getting tattoos for your avatar among other things. Additionally, they will also implement team creation and management.

Players will also be able to select their avatar's pre and post-fight animations. Alongside these improved customisation choices, they are also looking to improve the visual effects and cinematography during matches too for a better-looking experience.

Naturally, they will look to expand the number of cards available in the game to allow for more strategy and tactics. This will include Perk cards that will apparently change the fighting dynamics dramatically. Meanwhile, a cards progression system will also be introduced, presumably to help players unlock more to add to their collection.

Since the game is about Jiu-Jitsu, a competitive sport, players can expect to find Online tournaments, with weekly, monthly and special variants on offer. They will also eventually be able to complete quests, called Challenges and earn Badges for their various achievements.

They are also toying with the idea of integrating a singleplayer story mode, which might prove useful for new players getting to grips with the game. This isn't currently set in stone, though they are planning to incorporate an advanced learning mode.

BeJJ: Jiu-Jitsu Game is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.