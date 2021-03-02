Are you looking for the latest Arena of Valor redeem codes? If you want to get all the latest codes in the game, then you better stick around because I am here to help you win more games and claim all of them.

Before we take a look at the redeem codes though, let me give you a few strategies to help you win more games, because, in the end, that's what we care about the most, correct? The goal is to rank up, defeat the enemy team and destroy their Core.

In case you're new at the genre, we've covered a similar game in the past (one that's super popular among the gaming community) - League of Legends: Wild Rift. So if you know the title already, or have an idea what it is about, then you'll have no issues adapting to Arena of Valor. AoV is also a MOBA, and the playstyle is fairly similar to Wild Rift.

How to win more games in Arena of Valor?

Focus on learning just a few heroes

If you want to have a much easier time winning more games, then I strongly suggest you stick to just a few heroes, instead of trying to be a jack of all trades, master of none. This is one of the best things you could do, especially when you're just starting out in the game. When you're focused on just a handful of heroes, you will learn all of their match-ups, strengths, weaknesses, as well as what items are best depending on the situation.

Make sure that you also stick to one or a maximum of two roles, because every role has its own playstyle - some have to be aggressive, others have to be supporting, and so on.

Always make the objectives your main priority

The game's objectives should always be a top priority of yours - not kills, not fights, and definitely not chasing other heroes. Only objectives!

That is the best piece of advice that I've ever received, and so I'm passing it on to you. When you focus on the objectives, be it enemy towers, enemy Core, or important Jungle objectives(Abyssal Dragon or Dark Slayer), you should always think about the best approach.

When you focus on these objectives, most of the time you will win the game - and I'm saying 'most of the time' because I know very well that some games are simply un-winnable!

Play according to your power spike

No matter if you are ahead or behind in terms of items and power, you can always do something about it. I suggest that you have patience and farm as much as you can, try to buy the items you need to make your hero strong and try not to have isolated deaths to enemy heroes.

When you know that your character has reached a certain power spike (let's say 2 items) you could look to challenge other enemy heroes. Also, make sure that you always check the scoreboard - that way you'll know exactly what builds the enemies are going for and how you can adapt your itemization.

How to redeem the Arena of Valor codes?

Log into the game and open the Events menu (on the right side of the screen).

(on the right side of the screen). Head on to the Announcements tab (next to the Events tab).

tab (next to the Events tab). Tap on Go , and that will open the Arena of Valor Redemption Code Center.

, and that will open the Arena of Valor Redemption Code Center. Type in your CDKey code , and then hit the Redeem Here button.

, and then hit the button. Close this window and head back into the game to enjoy your rewards.

Arena of Valor redeem codes

At the moment there are no valid Arena of Valor redeem codes. Check back soon, because we'll keep you updated as soon as a new one has been released!

Have we missed any redeem codes? Let us know down in the comments section below and we'll make sure to update the article!

