Arena of Valor's 5v5 Fest update goes live today with loads of new content coming throughout May

May is almost here and it promises a massive content update for the popular Arena of Valor. Players can expect to see the addition of the highly anticipated 5v5 Fest, alongside numerous other events, collaborations, heroes, rewards, and an all-new season.

Kicking things off in a little advance is the much-awaited Arena of Valor Friends Fest that begins today and will until May 31st. The theme is Lets Fly High, through which Tencent aims to generate positive emotions in players as they band together in this celebration. The Friends Fest promotes teaming up with others by rewarding everyone with extra bonuses for doing so.

The festival also introduces Yan, a new character who is a painter in the Dragon Kingdom. His creativity is his ultimate weapon and players must use it wisely to engage in some distinct battle scenarios. Additional updates to the Moment Post Comment function and Spectate System are also part of this update.

The first three days of May will host a bunch of limited-time events to build upon all the celebrations. There’s fun and good vibes all around as the Star Protection system will be put in place, ensuring that no stars are lost even if a player loses a match in the ranking mode. Always wanted a skin that your friend has? The Team Skin Sharing mechanic will allow players to share skins after matches as well. Happiness all around!

Between May 1st and 5th, the 5v5 Fest Lucky Box event will be held, with up to five unique heroes up for grabs. Its quite a simple procedure. Just add the wanted hero to the prize pool, play matches to gather Wish Tokens, and then trade them for a random hero from the pool. It is a simple way to build quite a strong roster with the help of others.

Got your squad of friends ready to take on this new challenge? Then, download Arena of Valor for free on the App Store and Google Play.