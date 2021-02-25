Questlike initially launched on Steam back in March 2018. It was a lo-fi spin on the usual dungeon crawling RPG formula where you would take on a series of endless challenges to see how long you can survive. Now, developer SpriteWrench is bringing a new version of the game out for Android devices, with pre-registration open now.

This version of the RPG will be called Questlike: Pocket and sees you hunting and battling a series of different monsters. The combat itself is rhythm-based, requiring you to time your attacks to bring down the numerous beasties that stand in your way.

In battle, a number of icons will fly in from either the right or the left side of the screen. Those coming from the right will be enemy attacks that you'll have to block whilst those from the left will allow you to unleash your own moves. There are also ultimate abilities for each weapon that will build up over time.

Aside from testing your reflexes against monsters, you will also be scavenging the land for resources to collect before crafting new weapons and gear. Naturally, better gear means an increased chance of battling your way further into the game. Along the way, you will also run into different NPCs who will assist you in your journey.

From there it'll be a case of seeing how long you can survive whilst racking as high a score as possible on the global leaderboard. The game is currently available in open beta through TestFairy where you can also find the latest patch notes.

Questlike: Pocket is available for pre-register now over on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with advertisements.