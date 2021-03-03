Do you want to earn some cool and totally free rewards in Rise of Kingdoms? Say no more - I've got exactly what you're looking for! Today we're going to cover all the Rise of Kingdoms redeem codes so you can get tonnes of gifts, such as free summons, resources, and more!

How to use the Rise of Kingdoms codes?

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Head on to the Settings menu.

Step 3: Select the Redeem option (which appears as a gift).

Step 4: Type in the 10-digit code and tap on the Exchange button.

Using the redeem codes is pretty easy once you get the hang of it - simply follow the steps below and you can redeem all the Rise of Kingdoms codes that are available for the game.

That's it! All the rewards will be sent directly to you, so make sure you redeem the codes before their expiration date (which I have to admit, is quite tight).

Rise of Kingdoms redeem codes

Active Rise of Kingdoms codes

- at the moment there are no active codes -

Expired Rise of Kingdoms codes

21HappyYOX (Rewards: 1x Golden Key, 3x Silver Keys, 2x 3-hour Universal Speedups, 10x lvl 5 Tome of Knowledge)

Happynew21

RMerryXmas

STANDBYYOU

TnxGiv1ing

Tricktreat

Mid0Autumn

tz4gusiwka

nyprp7zp7q

sb96x3baik

nxhg7p95gd

mpqs3sf4ch

Discord100

If you want to get stronger troops and increase your kingdom's power, there are many ways that you can do that. Now that we checked out the Rise of Kingdoms codes, let's take a look at what else you could do to boost your Power.

Make sure you build and upgrade all of your buildings, constantly

Making constant upgrades to your buildings is not only good for completing quests, but also for increasing your kingdom's power. When you notice a small green arrow next to a building, it means that an upgrade is available for it - so, go ahead and upgrade everything as much as you can. Soon enough you will notice that everything adds up to make your kingdom a lot stronger.

Oh, and don't forget to level up your City Hall whenever you meet the requirements - it's one of the (if not 'the') most important structures in your kingdom. We've come up with a list of the best civilizations you can use in Rise of Kingdoms.

Join an active Alliance

Never let your units and buildings idle

Being in just about any Alliance is not good enough if you plan on getting stronger in the game. An active Alliance where players help each other constantly and take part in Alliance Wars is super important because you will advance much easier if there are other players (literally) giving you a hand at speeding things up. You can always look at our Rise of Kingdoms friend code list and find more friends to play with!

Never let your units and buildings idle

The secret to any successful camp is being active. When you are constantly hands-on in terms of updates, training, marching, and all kinds of battles, you will gain a lot of Power relatively fast.

Make sure that you always have your Academy researching something, always train troops in your Barracks and other military buildings, and most importantly, don't forget to explore the world map. Send your Scout to explore various areas covered by fog, and if you discover an area that you like in particular, you can even relocate there!