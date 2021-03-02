Having a few Rise of Kingdoms friends on a list in a battle-scarred game can be something extremely precious, especially if you grow to bond with each other and form an alliance together. Today I've shifted my attention entirely towards this feature of the game since I've had quite a few issues figuring out how adding friends actually works in Rise of Kingdoms.

So if you're in the same boat as I am and you want to play Rise of Kingdoms with a friend or two, but you don't know how to add them, then let me shed some light on how this works and how you can both benefit from having each others' backs.

Of course, everyone has their own base - even if you play with friends, you will each have to take care of your own base and grow on your own until you develop a super-powerful civilization. Sounds exciting, right?

The benefits of adding more friends in Rise of Kingdoms

Although there are not many in-game benefits of adding more friends, it's always nice to have a couple of people to share strategies and ideas with. Besides, who knows - you might meet a like-minded individual and build an Alliance together!

When you add more friends you will mainly gain in-game chat benefits (or you can help each other if you are both in the same Alliance), but sadly, no other bonuses. Still, it's worth adding more friends because it will let you see their position on the map when you are in a similar area (you can see who is your friend and who is not on your friends list) and that could be helpful if you want to avoid getting attacked by randoms in the world map.

Rise of Kingdoms - How to add more friends?

Step 1: You must reach level 7 (City Hall level 7).

You must reach (City Hall level 7). Step 2: Tap on the Chat menu on the bottom side of the screen.

Tap on the menu on the bottom side of the screen. Step 3: Tap on the tiny icon in the farthest top left corner of the screen (it looks like a chat icon ).

Tap on the tiny icon in the farthest top left corner of the screen (it looks like a ). Step 4: Select the Add Friends option.

Select the option. Step 5: Type in the Player ID of the friend you want to add.

Now that we went through everything that you will benefit from by adding friends (which, honestly, is not much) let me explain how you can do it!

That pretty much sums up how you can add more friends. Another, much easier method, would be to open the chat and if the person you want to add has left a message in the world chat, you can tap on their portrait and then hit the Add button.

Overall, it's pretty simple - correct? Feel free to add me as well if you want to, and let's play together!

Share your friend IDs with other players!

Do you want to add more friends? Great! Then make sure you add me, and leave a comment down below sharing your player ID, name and civilization in the following format:

Name: lnsania

ID: 87732051

Civilization: Korea

Other friend codes I've found that you could add:

Name: BOZKURT avc?

ID: 87721771

Civilization: Spain

Name: ??

ID: 87715737

Civilization: China

Name: KishherwillhamI

ID: 87649100

Civilization: Germany

Name: claudiomagno v

ID: 87693634

Civilization: Japan

Name: Jorgep4

ID: 87069875

Civilization: Japan

LadyArya8787511229SpainKarab?kh87080823France