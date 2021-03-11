When it comes to playing games, our Android devices are an easy option, often with loads of games to choose from. Though you do need an internet connection or mobile data to download these games, you might be looking for games to play when you do have poor internet connectivity or just want to save out on some data.

If you are looking for some Android games you can play without having wifi or using data, we have handpicked a few that are well worth downloading for the times you are less connected! These games will still work, allowing you to play and enjoy games on your phone even if you have a dodgy connection!

Let’s get into the list.