Most games have gift cards, as a way of gifting in-game currency to the person who receives them. This isn’t a new concept. However, Roblox gift cards are particularly interesting - each month, their various cards come with bonuses, in-game items that are automatically given to the user once the card is redeemed. This makes picking the best Roblox gift card for the person you are getting it for (or for yourself) a beneficial idea!

Of course, it's all about Robux

Where can you get Roblox Gift Cards?

Circle K - Emerald Elven Helmet

Game UK - Wizard Knight Hat

Sainsbury's UK - Punk Medieval Helmet

Smyth Toys UK - Fighter Sword and Shield

Dollar General - Dark Night Wizard

Target - The Scrambler

Target - Blue Pixie Buddy

Best Buy - Gryphon Buddy

Game Stop - Sour Slime

Costco - Albino Jackalope Buddy

CVS - Mushroom Headphones

Walmart - Beast Hunter headband

WHSmith UK - Ultimate Potion Bag

Select Merchants - Crystal Necklace

Aldi - Mushroom Necklace

Amazon ($10) - Staff of Dragon Fire

Amazon ($25) - Dragon Warrior Swords and Shield

Amazon ($50) - Double Dragon Wings

Amazon ($100) Dragon Guardian

Roblox - Bacon and Egg Hair

Roblox - Hanging Despacito Spider

The name of Roblox’s in-game currency is Robux . You can get Robux a number of ways, but today we are going to be specifically talking about the card purchases. In this article, we are going to go over the different types of gift cards, where to get them, what items they are currently giving you as a bonus and how to actually redeem these items.Each month, Roblox releases a bunch of exclusive items that can be found through redeeming gift cards. Depending on what store (and sometimes what price, though we have specified this) you get it from, you can end up with a different item. If you are after something specific or are just getting a card and want the coolest item, it’s worth taking a look before you purchase.

It is worth noting that Amazon Digital Gift cards only grant Robux and can’t be used towards Roblox Premium Subscriptions, where the rest of the cards can be used towards paying for Roblox Premium.

Redeeming Roblox Gift Cards

Step 1: Log into your Roblox Account in your browser.

Step 2: Navigate to the Gift Card Redemption Page.

Step 3: Enter the PIN from your Card and select Redeem.

Step 4: You will see a success message and the credit on your account. Your exclusive item should appear in your inventory.

When it comes to redeeming your gift card, you should note that you can't do this on the app or through Xbox and instead must use your browser.

We will aim to update this list every month, so you can always be up to date on what new items you can gain from purchasing your gift cards!

