Updated March 3rd, 2021.
Most games have gift cards, as a way of gifting in-game currency to the person who receives them. This isn’t a new concept. However, Roblox gift cards are particularly interesting - each month, their various cards come with bonuses, in-game items that are automatically given to the user once the card is redeemed. This makes picking the best Roblox gift card for the person you are getting it for (or for yourself) a beneficial idea!
Of course, it's all about RobuxThe name of Roblox’s in-game currency is Robux. You can get Robux a number of ways, but today we are going to be specifically talking about the card purchases. In this article, we are going to go over the different types of gift cards, where to get them, what items they are currently giving you as a bonus and how to actually redeem these items.
Where can you get Roblox Gift Cards?Each month, Roblox releases a bunch of exclusive items that can be found through redeeming gift cards. Depending on what store (and sometimes what price, though we have specified this) you get it from, you can end up with a different item. If you are after something specific or are just getting a card and want the coolest item, it’s worth taking a look before you purchase.
- Circle K - Emerald Elven Helmet
- Game UK - Wizard Knight Hat
- Sainsbury's UK - Punk Medieval Helmet
- Smyth Toys UK - Fighter Sword and Shield
- Dollar General - Dark Night Wizard
- Target - The Scrambler
- Target - Blue Pixie Buddy
- Best Buy - Gryphon Buddy
- Game Stop - Sour Slime
- Costco - Albino Jackalope Buddy
- CVS - Mushroom Headphones
- Walmart - Beast Hunter headband
- WHSmith UK - Ultimate Potion Bag
- Select Merchants - Crystal Necklace
- Aldi - Mushroom Necklace
- Amazon ($10) - Staff of Dragon Fire
- Amazon ($25) - Dragon Warrior Swords and Shield
- Amazon ($50) - Double Dragon Wings
- Amazon ($100) Dragon Guardian
- Roblox - Bacon and Egg Hair
- Roblox - Hanging Despacito Spider
It is worth noting that Amazon Digital Gift cards only grant Robux and can’t be used towards Roblox Premium Subscriptions, where the rest of the cards can be used towards paying for Roblox Premium.
Redeeming Roblox Gift CardsWhen it comes to redeeming your gift card, you should note that you can't do this on the app or through Xbox and instead must use your browser.
- Step 1: Log into your Roblox Account in your browser.
- Step 2: Navigate to the Gift Card Redemption Page.
- Step 3: Enter the PIN from your Card and select Redeem.
- Step 4: You will see a success message and the credit on your account. Your exclusive item should appear in your inventory.
We will aim to update this list every month, so you can always be up to date on what new items you can gain from purchasing your gift cards!
Want more? Check out our growing collection of ROBLOX tips, guides and walkthroughs!