In our Roblox login guide, we will try to teach you how to create an account, download and log in to your Roblox, as well as how to change your username!

Roblox is a massive gaming platform, full of tons of games created by both users and companies. Most of these games are free, all of them are child friendly, and users can either create their own games or just play one of the many other games that are available. Roblox is a huge platform, often compared to Minecraft, however, there is no upfront cost when it comes to playing on Roblox.

The platform has tons of tools to create your own customised items for avatars that appear as you when you join games and to create your own games that you can then share with your friends. Despite having all of these options to create your own items, Roblox is a heavily moderated platform, which means that you don’t have to worry when your child is playing on the platform, as the site is super kid-friendly, with censored chat in all games to continue to keep people safe.

The games on Roblox are also completely cross-platform, meaning you can create an account and all of your data will be saved for when you play on mobile, Xbox, PC or even VR. When it comes to playing these games, you will need a Roblox account, and luckily, they are quite easy to create.

Creating a Roblox account

Step 1: Go to the Roblox Homepage

Step 2: Hit the green Sign Up button in the upper right-hand corner on PC or the white button in the middle of the screen on mobile.

Step 3: Fill in your Birthday, Username, Password and your Gender (Gender is optional).

*You will notice there isn’t the option to put in an email to create an account.*

Step 4: You will see your profile page and should now add an email or phone number to it. You can do this by clicking on the cog in the upper right-hand corner and hitting Settings on PC. If on mobile, you will need to tap the … button on the lower right-hand side of the screen and scroll to the Settings cog. From there, you will need to hit Account Info.

Step 5: Click Add Email or Add Phone and then verify the device.

It might be easier to create an account through your computer, instead of on mobile just because there is more room to type, but it’s entirely up to you.

You will want to do this because if you get locked out without a device paired to the account, you will not be able to get back in.

Downloading Roblox

When it comes to playing on PC, you do not need to download a launcher for Roblox and instead will find all of the games through your internet browser. You will need to download the program, which will launch from the webpage into the specific game.

When it comes to mobile, you can find Roblox on the Google Play Store, Apple Store and Amazon Marketplace for free. Once you have downloaded the app, you can log in using your account!

Logging into a Roblox Account

If you are looking for a Roblox login for your mobile account, you can tab the large “log in” button on the home screen, type in your information and hit Log In. From there, you can then play the game! It’s a pretty simple process.

There is also a "Quick Log In" button that allows you to log easily into Roblox if you have already logged in on a device or browser.

Step 1: Go to a Log In page on the platform you'd like to log in on.

Step 2: Select Log In with Another Device button.

Step 3: This page will show you a one-time code, that is only valid for 5 minutes.

Step 4: On the device you are already logged in on, navigate to the Cog icon.

Step 5: Select Quick Log In in Account Settings.

Step 6: Accept the warning and enter your one-time code that was shown on the previous, logged in account, and click Enter.

Step 7: Look over the page and select Grant Full Account Access.

Changing your Roblox Username

Step 1: Log into Roblox

Step 2: Tap the … icon in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

Step 3: Scroll to the Setting icon and tap it.

Step 4: Tap Account Info

Step 5: Tap the paper and pencil icon next to Username.

Step 6: Type in your username and tap Buy.

If you decide you want a new Username on Roblox, you can change it! Do note, this does cost 1000 Roblux (premium currency) , so it might be worth considering before you go through with the changes. On mobile, you just need to follow these steps:

How to Set a Status on Roblox

You are able to set a status on your Roblox profile. This is a small area where you can write some words about yourself so that people who view your profile know a little bit about you. This area can actually be hard to find, so let’s get into how to locate and change your status from your mobile device.

Step 1: Log into Roblox

Step 2: Tap your username, under the word Home on your screen.

Step 3: Tap the … button next to your username on your profile and tap Update Status.

Step 4: Type your message into the box and tap Save.

Hopefully, this guide helps you understand everything there is to know around creating and using your Roblox account, both on mobile and on PC.

