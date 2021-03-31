Updated: April 1 2021

When it comes to having the coolest snake there is, in Slither.io, you will probably want some awesome cosmetics that go beyond simply picking a colour you enjoy. Decorating your snake with hats, crowns, wings, hair, charms and more will really make sure that you have a unique snake slithering around!

Slither.io, if you didn’t know, is a game from the .io genre where you slither around an area, collecting little dots, which cause your snake to grow. As your snake gets bigger, it will take up more of the screen and you will climb up the leaderboard. However, if you run into another snake’s body, you will die, turning into dots and having to restart all over again. It’s a simple game, but one that can be very addictive over time! To help you get the most out of your snake, we have compiled a list of codes that you can use to beef out your costume.

How to redeem a Slither.io code?

Actually, redeeming Slither.io codes is really simple. Once you have the game downloaded, you just need to launch it and look at the home screen. In the right-hand corner, there is a massive ENTER CODE button, which looks like a keypad. Tap that button, then use the on-screen keypad to tap in the Slither.io code. Once you have all of the numbers entered, the code will verify itself.

As a quick note, people are reporting getting different things for each of the redeem codes below. Let us know if you get something different than listed and we'll update the below.

List of Slither.io Codes you can redeem for some cool rewards!

0056-6697-1963 (Green and purple wings, crown, construction worker hat)

0351-6343-0591 (Unicorn horn, short blonde hair, red and blue 3D glasses)

0150-6765-3242 (Heart glasses, Glasses with fake nose and mustache, monocle)

0295-1038-1704 (Star glasses, blue round glasses, brown short hair)

0465-2156-5071 (Antlers, short black hair, hypnotic glasses)

0139-6516-0269 (Detective hat, bear ears, bunny ears)

0334-1842-7574 (Baseball cap, headphones)

0068-5256-3709 (Ice wings, orange hat, bat wings)

0309-9703-3794 (Headband, short red hair, green tie)

0577-9466-2919 (Red cape, cat eye glasses)

These are currently all of the Slither.io codes that we have found! Although they aren’t released with much warning, we are still going to be updating the list with all of the codes we find. If you find one of the codes on this list has expired or discover a code of your own, please do comment below!

