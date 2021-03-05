With a player base of millions, Coin Master is a game that doesn't shy away from giving free rewards! Every single day there is a new freebie, that is definitely going to help you advance and get more rewards. With each passing day, players can claim a bunch of Coin Master free spins from the game's Facebook, and let's be honest - who doesn't want some?

How to use the free spins in Coin Master?

If you want to claim your free spins in Coin Master, all you need to do is have a Facebook account and make sure that the game is linked to it. If you don't have one and you play the game, it might be time to consider dipping your toes into social media. These small daily rewards are definitely worth it in the long run.

Keep in mind that the spins are available only for 3 days. For example, you can claim the spins that were released 2 days ago, but not 3 days ago. The best way to stay up-to-date with the latest links to get free spins in Coin Master is to bookmark this page and check back every day. We'll update the links daily, so you won't have to worry about a thing!

So, what are you waiting for? Go get your daily dose of Coin Master spins!

Coin Master Free Spins - 7th of March 2021

6th of March 2021

Coin Master Free Spins - 5th of March 2021

4th of March 2021

But wait, what's that? Do you want more Coin Master free rewards? I hear you, and I am here to help you out! Did you know that the game has additional rewards and giveaways on its official Twitter page? Make sure you follow it because there might be some rewards that are not advertised on the game's Facebook page.

In the meantime, if you want to learn more about the game, I've prepared a few more Coin Master tips and tricks to help you build every village and get richer in the game! Check them out below!

Don't hoard your Gold!

I know how you might be tempted to hoard all of that Gold and try to get super rich and possibly famous, but for all the wrong reasons - you might get raided and lose it all! You probably know that in Coin Master, other players can attack your village and if you have a lot of Gold stored up, it's definitely going to put a target on your back.

Try to spend all the Gold (or as much as possible) as soon as you get it, because even if you get raided, you won't lose as much. If you want to protect your village, you can try your luck in the slot machine. The 3 trees combo will give you a protection against those pesky looters, so they won't be able to steal as much Gold.

Save up your Spins and use them when you have more than 30

In Coin Master you will gain Spins passively, over time. A Spin refills every 12 minutes, but you shouldn't spend them as soon as they fill up. Instead, try to save them as much as possible because you can then take advantage of the 2x and 3x multiplier by spending 2 or 3 spins instead of 1. The best would be to get multiples of 3, because that would be, in my opinion, the most advantageous one.

So, if you want to get the best possible reward for your spins, log into the game every 6-7 hours, and start spinning then. You can find a daily routine that lets you get the daily free spins and your normal AFK-generated spins and go for a big slot machine bonus.

Pets are your best friends (and for good reason)

Once you unlock the Pets (after you unlock the 4th village) you can hatch some pets that give you extra bonuses. Foxy helps you in raids, Tiger gives you rewards when attacking, and Rhino is great for blocking attacks. Although you can only have one pet active at all times, you can swap it out for another any time you want.

Make sure you feed your Pets to keep them strong and active, and during the time-limited events that take place once in a while in Coin Master, you try to get pet food - or simply spend a couple of bucks for it in the Shop. Just make sure you always choose the best pet depending on what you want to do, and try to boost it as much as you can. I personally prefer Foxy, but if you are a rather... aggressive player who likes to raid, Tiger might be the one for you.

Don't miss any in-game events

Got too much Gold? Buy some chests!

There are quite a few in-game events, and you should try to complete as many tasks from each event as you can. They will give you lots of spins as rewards, which is something you'll definitely find extremely useful!In the shop you will find the usual items that go for real life money, but you can also find 3 types of chests (Wooden, Gold and Magical) that you can purchase by using your in-game Gold. The Magical ones are the most expensive, but they also give the best rewards.

If you want to get more cards to your collection, you could spend your Gold on these chests. Each card set will give you super good rewards, but it might be quite difficult to complete each and every one of them - some card sets have limited cards, so they will be a little bit hard to get.

The best would be to spend your Gold on Wooden chests to get all the rather common cards first, then move your way up to Gold and them Magical chests. That way you'll unlock most of the cards for each level.