Updated: Original list by Cristina Mesesan, Updates by Jupiter Hadley. Latest Update: April 1st, 2021.

If you're looking for the latest Genshin Impact codes, you came to the right place. Below you can find all the latest working codes for the game, as well as the previously released ones. If you've been playing Genshin Impact for a while, then you know just how important Primogems are, especially for f2p players!

I want more Primogems!

These Genshin Impact codes are a great way to get tons of free Primogems, Mora, and many other rewards depending on the code. Make sure you claim them before they expire because they also have quite a tight expiration date!

But before we dive into the Genshin Impact codes, let me quickly explain how to redeem them, just in case you're new to the game!

Requirement: In order to be eligible for claiming the codes, you need to reach Adventure Rank 10. Otherwise, you can't redeem them.

Step 1: Create a miHoYo Account and then log into it.

Create a miHoYo Account and then log into it. Step 2 : Head to the Redeem Code page.

: Head to the Redeem Code page. Step 3 : Select the server where you have created your account.

: Select the server where you have created your account. Step 4: Select the character nickname where you want your rewards sent.

Select the character nickname where you want your rewards sent. Step 5: Type in the redemption code, and hit Redeem.

You will receive your rewards via the in-game mail shortly!

Genshin Impact Codes to redeem(Active)

Active codes:

GENSHINGIFT – (Rewards: 50 primogems, 3x hero’s wit)

GS6ACJ775KNV – (Rewards: 60 primogems, 10k mora)

SBNBUK67M37Z – (Rewards: 30 primogems, 5x adventurer’s experience)

TT7BVJNPL249 – (Rewards: 60 primogems)

Believed expired codes for Genshin Impact

153YuSaenh (Rewards: 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP)

(Rewards: 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP) GSIMPTQ125 (Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora)

(Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora) GENSHINGIFT (Rewards: 50 Primogems, 3x Hero’s Wit)

Expired codes for Genshin Impact

Cuupmbjsvd (Rewards: 50 Primogems)

(Rewards: 50 Primogems) GENSHIN1006U (Rewards: 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - EU Server)

(Rewards: 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - EU Server) GENSHIN1006A (Rewards: 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - NA Server)

(Rewards: 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - NA Server) GENSHIN1006S (Rewards: 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP SEA Server)

(Rewards: 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP SEA Server) GENSHIN0928E (Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - EU Server)

(Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - EU Server) GENSHIN0928N (Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - NA Server)

(Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - NA Server) GENSHIN0928A (Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - SEA Server)

(Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - SEA Server) GenshinMHY0O (Rewards: 30 Primogems - EU Server)

(Rewards: 30 Primogems - EU Server) GenshinMHY0M (Rewards: 30 Primogems - NA Server)

(Rewards: 30 Primogems - NA Server) GenshinMHY0I (Rewards: 30 Primogems - SEA Server)

(Rewards: 30 Primogems - SEA Server) Genshin1111 (Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora)

(Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora) GenshinZHB30 (Rewards: 160 Primogems)

(Rewards: 160 Primogems) eATDgIXLD56 (Rewards: 100 Primogems)

(Rewards: 100 Primogems) 5KVeIbSxDUU (Rewards: 100 Primogems)

(Rewards: 100 Primogems) G3tQq6TOqmE (Rewards: 100 Primogems)

(Rewards: 100 Primogems) GOLNXLAKC58 (Rewards: 50 Primogems)

At the moment, these are all the active Genshin Impact codes you can use. Don't worry - they will add more in the future, so stay tuned for more upcoming codes!

These are all the Genshin Impact codes currently available in the game! We'll keep you updated as soon as they release new ones, so stay tuned!

And of course, don't forget to visit our tier list to learn what characters are currently in meta!

Want more? Check out our 13 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!