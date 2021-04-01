Updated: Original list by Cristina Mesesan. Last Updated April 1, 2021.

Let's be honest - who doesn't like free loot in games, right? So use these PUBG Mobile redeem codes to get all the gifts that you can, before they expire!

If you've been around the gaming scene for a while, chances are you're familiar with PUBG Mobile. And since you're here, I'm pretty sure that you're also playing the game. Well, much like many other mobile games, PUBG Mobile implemented a system that lets players redeem some codes for extra loot, such as cosmetics and other premium items that you'd otherwise have to pay for.

Before we check the codes though, I'll quickly walk you through how to redeem codes in PUBG Mobile - just in case you're new to the game and this is your first time getting them:

How to redeem codes in PUBG Mobile?

Open the official PUBG Mobile redemption center. Fill in the first blank with your account's character ID that you can find in the top left corner of the screen, next to your profile icon. Type in the redemption code in the next blank. Type in the verification code in the last blank, then select Redeem - if you don't see the code, hit Refresh. Open the game and the rewards should be in your Mail.

The process is pretty simple - follow the 5 steps below:

That's it! Now let's take a look at the codes.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes

GPHZDBTFZ (Rewards: Scar-L Gun Skin)

BBKVZBZ6FW (Rewards: PUBG Cannon Popularity)

UKUZBZGWF (Rewards: Free Fireworks)

KARZBZYTR (Rewards: Gold Pan skin)

QEJZLCIZ5M4 (Rewards: Gold AKM Skin)

R89FPLM9S (Rewaards: Companion)

EKJONARKJO (Rewards: M416 Gun Skins)

UCBYSD600 (Rewards: 600 UC Redeem Code)

MIDASBUY (Rewards: Free Namecard and Room Card)

TIFZBIZACZG (Rewards: Legendary Outfit)

TIFZBJZWMN (Rewards: Legendary Outfit)

BBKTZEZET3 (Rewards: Legendary Outfit)

GOODMORNING (Rewards: 2021 Fireworks Gift)

SD16Z66XHH (Rewards: Kar98 Gun Skin)

RAAZBZJGS (Rewards: Orange M416 Skin)

BBKRZBZBF9 (Rewards: UMP-45 Gun Skin)

BAPPZBZXF5 (Rewards: UMP-45 Gun Skin)

BBVNZBZ4M9 (Rewards: 2 Red Tea Popularity)

PUBG Mobile free Rename Card codes

KV90F5HKSE2ZG

49BQVOG3TPYKW

HAUIPYAIQNHRX

MLTUZN5059ALZ

P78A4VLHX236C

8CZ16GFYZX10Y

234V161OVWJ04

XLBI0WQ97HKOW

F4P6B64QBXTCA

IDMG22KQ3DXHQ

NRNVM72QB9X4S

U9P3JQHQLN1OJ

HJ4XVYGP5QHO

0RHPRRODCO4A1

SAFXEIQK4442M

CYQZ9LWSKPTCJ

9JSLKMYEVHXGU

ALL1AQNC6MDPF

ZUGY58KYGFW9I

MW36TNNOP25PO

EUOYMJFLE1K28

ERKDYCUDCYWY3

M8BDLRKZXXI80

CNJ5KH507QNJD

WUZV35FW0FUBH

2JTB6SA87SRM0

DV3PI3W2BKKBD

FMIK0PFUTII7Z

2LVNB9ZC4SXY9

SN78D872YJIVX

Below you will find some codes for Rename Cards. The codes are available only for the first 1000 people who claim them, so be quick! Some might give an error if the maximum number of code's been redeemed already.

If you are interested in more PUBG Mobile redeem codes, stay tuned! We'll update you as soon as we have some new codes that you can redeem!

