You might be wondering what the best Christmas games are - not just games that have a Christmas event or a Christmas skin for the holiday season. Games that are infused with the Christmas Spirit, built around Santa, the north pole and everything Christmas. Games that you can have loaded onto your ios device so that you can play them during Christmas in July or when you want to feel a bit more festive.
Well, do I have a game for you! I have spent the last while checking out the internet, taking a look at all of the different games out there, and finding the best of the best that are always set in Christmas time or winter places, for you to play this Christmas and beyond! With so many games to choose from, I am sure you will find something that matches what you like to play around the holidays.
Let’s get into the best 10 Christmas games for iPhone and iOS devices.
Charlie Brown is best known for his Christmas Specials, and A Charlie Brown Christmas is a game all about that. With the voice of Charlie Brown in the game itself, you can live in the story, helping various characters discover the meaning of Christmas, decorate your own Christmas Tree, and much more! It’s a lovely nod to a classic.
If you’re more interested in food games, Emily’s Christmas Carol will have you running your own store, making Christmas treats, and attempting to keep customers at bay! In between big levels, there are bits of story that continue to captivate you, as you learn about Emily’s life and why she is there.
Christmas Stories: The Gift of the Magi, is a story-based adventure game where you are looking to save your younger sister, who was kidnapped after making it onto the naughty list! She was stolen by the evil elves who want to get rid of those who don’t make the nice list - but surely she doesn’ deserve that fate, so she will need your help to rescue her!
Christmas Sweeper 3 is a more casual game - a match-3 game to be precise, with tons of Christmas objects that can be matched up to make them disappear. If you match up 4 or more, you can gain power-ups to help you along. This match-3 game also has small mini-games, which can help you solve quests like decorating a tree.
A Good Snowman is a lovely puzzle game all about rolling up snow and making a snowman that’s perfect for the snowy world around you.These snowman are adorable and the puzzles will really challenge your brain as the garden doesn’t leave many places for mistakes! You’ll have to think before you roll.
If you are looking for a Christmas game, primarily aimed at younger children who like fashion, then Christmas Salon Spa Hair Game is one that might be worth taking a look at! Characters that are a part of Christmas - like Santa himself - are looking to get their hair washed, styled and cut before Christmas day, so that they can look their best.
Snowball Fighters is more of an action game, as you can control a team of three people, all looking to win the snowball fight! You will need to take on wave after wave of enemies, looking to plummet you with snowballs, in hopes of getting upgrades to help you further along. Upgrades come in the forms of ice walls to help defend you and rapid snowball throwing power, to name a few.
If you are looking for a more relaxing, casual game, then Hidden Object Christmas Puzzle is a simple game with some really great graphics! Like most hidden object games, the main goal is to look through pictures, trying to find small Christmas-themed hidden items and tap them as they appear, completing a list.
When it comes to delivering presents, Christmas Santa Rush Gift Delivery showcases all of the mess Santa would have if he had to drive on the ground, in a busy city, trying to deliver his gifts while also avoiding anything that could cause damage to his sleight. This game is basically like a racing take on Christmas, which is pretty neat.
If you are looking to run Santa’s Farm, then New Year Farm of Santa Claus might be the game you’re looking for! You can grow loads of different plants and create factories which can make gifts for the children on Christmas. It’s a cute game with a few tucked in mini-games, which have cute graphics and allow you to meet Santa’s reindeer and other Christmas characters.
