Christmas is basically here, you’ve been hearing the music, every single toy seems to suddenly be on sale, there is a chill in the air that feels like it might snow, but actually, if you live in a place where there isn’t normally snow, it’s just cold. Anyway, I have seen lots of lists that talk about games having a Christmas update, which is cool and all, but what about Christmas games.

What about games that always have Christmas in them, they basically are Christmas, but yet are doomed to only be relevant for a few months out of the year, but yet still plugging away in the Google Play store for those who might be looking for an extra burst of holiday spirit and charm or something that’s a bit more than a new skin on an old game, or a simple holiday event that is going to disappear once the new year has hit.

If you are looking for the 10 best Christmas games currently on Android, this is the list for you, so let’s get into the games themselves.