Call of Duty Mobile's 13th season is set to start on Monday 21st December. It's called Winter War and will add a bunch of new content to the popular shooter including two snow-covered maps, a Mythic weapon, events and, of course, a Battle Pass.

The first of those two maps will be Nuketown Russia, which first appeared in Black Ops four whilst the second will be Raid Holiday. Both maps are covered in snow to celebrate the festive season to help get everyone into the spirit as they gun each other down.

Players will also be able to enjoy a new multiplayer mode called Grind, which first appeared in Modern Warfare. This game variant looks to combine Kill Confirmed and Hardpoint. Players will confirm kills by picking up dog tags before taking them to set places around the map but they will drop them if they're killed before reaching that location.

A new Battle Pass is also set to arrive with new tiers of free and premium content. Through the free tiers, players can unlock the EMP Systems Scorestreak and Peacekeeper MK2 assault rifle. Meanwhile, on the premium track, they can unlock the likes of Golem – Siberia and GKS – Pack Warrior.

Players can also compete in an event called On the Brink. This will see players activating and deploying sleeper agents to infiltrate city centres. By doing so they will be able to unlock weapon sets that provide a recruitment bonus whilst getting the job done will yield Epic items alongside Rare and Uncommon weapons and items.

A Mythic Weapon is also set to be released in Season 13 that uses the PeaceKeeper MK2 at its core. This version is made of meteorite and fires bullets that are wrapped in magma. As you would expect, it will have a variety of customisation options available upon arrival.

Call of Duty Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

