Following in the path of many other live service games at this time of the year, Niantic has announced the Pokemon Go Holidays 2020 event which is set to take place from December 22nd to 31st. During the event, you can expect an Ice-Type to make its debut, event-exclusive Field Research and more.

As you might expect, more Ice-type Pokemon will start to appear in the wild such as Spheal, Snover and Vanillite, which will be making its Pokemon Go debut. Meanwhile, Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover and Vanillite will be hatching from 5km eggs.

There will also be a few Pokemon cutting about in the wild wearing holiday-themed costumes such as Pikachu, Delibird and Cubchoo. Elsewhere, Alolan Sandshrew, Dewgong, Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Walrein, Cubchoo, and Cryogonal will appear in Raids with a chance of Jynx being shiny. Mega Abomasnow will also appear in Mega Raids.

Beyond that, there will be event-exclusive Field Research for you to complete that will reward you with encounters with the newly added Vanillite alongside Cryogonal. Similarly, the AR mapping tasks will net you some Abomasnow Mega Energy and encounters with Snorunt.

Elsewhere, the shop will also be stocked with winter-themed avatar items including a Greedent Sweater, Whimsicott Earmuffs, Winter Boots, and Winter Coat. There will also be event-exclusive boxes available in the shop alongside some holiday-themed stickers.

A series of different bonuses will also be available over the festive period such as the ability to open more Gifts per day. For all of the details of the bonuses on offer, check out the recent post on the Pokemon Go blog.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.