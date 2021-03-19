Updated: March 20 2021 - Wow, over 400 codes, more than enough to fill up your friend list!

We've compiled and created this resource to teach you everything you need to know about Pokemon Go friend codes. We'll cover how to find them, what they are, and we'll also be collecting a whole bunch of them (feel free to add your own) in the comments below!

Pokemon Go friends can help you gain gifts, collect stickers, trade Pokemon, and battle in at-home leagues. It’s actually more important now than it ever has been to keep your friends list active and participate with friends. If you are in need of new items, yet cannot get out and about to various Pokestops or gyms, being able to rely on your friends and exchange gifts for items is the best chance you have at keeping the game relevant and active.

How to add a friend in Pokemon GO?

Adding Pokemon GO friends is pretty easy - you just need to click on your player icon, then click Add Friend. In this tab, you can see your trainer code, which can be given to others via social media or text message. You can type in a trainer code to add a friend or connect with Facebook to add your friends from there. If QR Codes are more your thing, you can go to the QR tab to scan or share your Pokemon GO friend code.

Pokemon Go has added the ability to put your status as Online or Offline, to tell your friends that you are currently playing on the app and can be requested for Trainer Battles or to team up in Raid Battles. This is useful when looking for people to play with and to see who is active in your Pokemon GO friends list. It’s good to give your friends list a clear out from time to time.

You can also see how far a trainer has walked, the amount of Pokemon they have caught, and the number of battles they won. These details are with their current level and their buddy. Each friend has a friend level, displayed in hearts, which only goes up as you give them gifts. Going up in friends levels can give you XP and more benefits from being friends.

What bonuses will I get from Pokemon GO friends?

If you click on a friend’s heart level, you can see the bonuses you get from that friend, including trade bonuses, and gym battles or raid battles to help your bond with them. If you have someone you want to trade with, getting your friend bonus up ahead of time can really reduce costs and help you in the long run.

For trading, this will give you a larger a Stardust discount when it comes to swapping Pokemon whilst in Gym Battles/Raid Battles this will increase your Attack alongside netting you extra Premier Balls to catch a defeated Raid Pokemon with.

You may also need to add Pokemon GO friends to complete different field quests. The goal of this post is mainly to get other friends to add to the game, so leave a comment below with your trainer code, that way we can add you and continue playing despite the current times. Oh, and make sure you send all of the good stickers my way, as I really enjoy seeing them and never seem to have enough to send out.

Want more? Check out our 36 other Pokemon GO tips, guides and walkthroughs!